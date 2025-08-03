These Photos of Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin & Shine Rosman Are Giving Major Lunch Date Style Goals

Somewhere between interviews and set visits, “To Kill A Monkey” stars Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin, and Shine Rosa carved out time for lunch, and they dressed like people who know the camera could find them at any moment.

Lilian gave smart and stylish in a white shirt tucked into a printed mini skirt, finishing the look with bold red sunglasses, a burgundy clutch, and detailed black heels. Bucci went for laid-back luxury in a sleeveless wrap top and wide trousers, with a silver chain and open-toe sandals that added a low-key finish.

Shine switched things up and stepped into a strapless adire dress that felt fresh and fun. Her look, completed with a rhinestone yellow mini bag, bright yellow heels, and white bangles, was the kind of outfit you save in your camera roll.

Their looks is the kind of trio look that deserves its own Pinterest board.

Consider this your next group lunch outfit idea sorted.