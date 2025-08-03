Connect with us

Scoop Style

These Photos of Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin & Shine Rosman Are Giving Major Lunch Date Style Goals

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tina Mba, Daniel Etim Effiong & Beverly Osu Bring Ancestral Drama to Life in "The Serpent’s Gift" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music Scoop

Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

Inspired Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Kaybobo the American Footballer Who Graduated Summa Cum Laude

Scoop Sports

D’Tigress Defeats Cameroon to Book AfroBasket Semi-Final & World Cup Qualifier Spot

Culture Scoop

Ciara’s Benin Jersey & Cowrie Crown Are a Gorgeous Tribute to Her Roots | See Photos

Music Scoop

Fido’s “Olayemi” Is What It Sounds Like to Fight, Win, and Sing Through It

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Lilian Afegbai Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in This Stunning Vintage-Inspired Look

Beauty Scoop

This Monochrome Shot of Tolani Otedola Is What Serenity Looks Like

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Took Over Coldplay’s Stage in Miami with “Hot Body”

Scoop

These Photos of Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin & Shine Rosman Are Giving Major Lunch Date Style Goals

Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin and Shine Rosman turned a regular lunch into a whole style moment with red sunglasses, mini bags, and outfits worth copying with your besties.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Somewhere between interviews and set visits, “To Kill A Monkey” stars Lilian Afegbai, Bucci Franklin, and Shine Rosa carved out time for lunch, and they dressed like people who know the camera could find them at any moment.

Lilian gave smart and stylish in a white shirt tucked into a printed mini skirt, finishing the look with bold red sunglasses, a burgundy clutch, and detailed black heels. Bucci went for laid-back luxury in a sleeveless wrap top and wide trousers, with a silver chain and open-toe sandals that added a low-key finish.

Shine switched things up and stepped into a strapless adire dress that felt fresh and fun. Her look, completed with a rhinestone yellow mini bag, bright yellow heels, and white bangles, was the kind of outfit you save in your camera roll.

Their looks is the kind of trio look that deserves its own Pinterest board.

Consider this your next group lunch outfit idea sorted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bucci Franklin (@buccifranklin)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php