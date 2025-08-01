Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tina Mba, Daniel Etim Effiong & Beverly Osu Bring Ancestral Drama to Life in "The Serpent’s Gift" | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Lilian Afegbai Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in This Stunning Vintage-Inspired Look

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The Men Are In! Meet the 14 New Housemates of Big Brother Naija Season 10

Events Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 10 Begins! Meet the 15 Women Bringing the First-Day Heat

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Bucci Franklin & Sunshine Rosman Look as Good Together Off-Screen as They Did in “To Kill A Monkey”

Movies & TV Scoop

Shimataver Igbawua Wraps Filming on Debut Feature "Language of the Wind"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uzo Aduba Shines in Brown Silk as She Dances Through The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Veekee James & Femi Atere Totally Nailed This Scene from “To Kill A Monkey” | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nora Awolowo on Breaking Nollywood’s Box-Office Record at 26 & Being A Voice for Young Filmmakers

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jennifer Hudson’s Surprise Reaction to the Spirit Tunnel Cheers Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Movies & TV

Tina Mba, Daniel Etim Effiong & Beverly Osu Bring Ancestral Drama to Life in “The Serpent’s Gift” | Watch Trailer

Family drama meets spiritual suspense in The Serpent’s Gift, with Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Ric Hassani and Tina Mba navigating loyalty, love and betrayal in this new Nollywood release.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

What happens when a man dies and leaves behind more than just wealth? You get “The Serpent’s Gift,” a psychological thriller that’s pulling no punches, and the trailer is already setting the tone.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Winifred MenaAjakpovi, “The Serpent’s Gift” is layered with spiritual undertones, ancestral revelations, and those sticky family secrets that refuse to stay buried. At the centre of the story is Ijeoma, the young widow of a powerful businessman, whose presence throws the entire family into disarray after his unexpected death. What unfolds is a gripping tale of power, prophecy and the politics of inheritance — all steeped in Igbo tradition and the tensions between what’s seen and unseen.

Tina Mba commands the screen (as always), with Linda EjioforSuleiman, Beverly Osu, Ric Hassani, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Imem King in the cast. But beyond the faces we know, it’s the spiritual weight of the story and its deeply Nigerian setting that sets this film apart.

Shot entirely in Nigeria, “The Serpent’s Gift” promises a rich, cinematic experience that touches on the things we often whisper about, from family loyalties to spiritual warnings and the complex dance between tradition and ambition.

It’s haunting. It’s beautiful. And it’s coming soon to cinemas nationwide from August 29th.

Watch the trailer below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php