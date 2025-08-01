Tina Mba, Daniel Etim Effiong & Beverly Osu Bring Ancestral Drama to Life in “The Serpent’s Gift” | Watch Trailer

What happens when a man dies and leaves behind more than just wealth? You get “The Serpent’s Gift,” a psychological thriller that’s pulling no punches, and the trailer is already setting the tone.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Winifred Mena–Ajakpovi, “The Serpent’s Gift” is layered with spiritual undertones, ancestral revelations, and those sticky family secrets that refuse to stay buried. At the centre of the story is Ijeoma, the young widow of a powerful businessman, whose presence throws the entire family into disarray after his unexpected death. What unfolds is a gripping tale of power, prophecy and the politics of inheritance — all steeped in Igbo tradition and the tensions between what’s seen and unseen.

Tina Mba commands the screen (as always), with Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman, Beverly Osu, Ric Hassani, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Imem King in the cast. But beyond the faces we know, it’s the spiritual weight of the story and its deeply Nigerian setting that sets this film apart.

Shot entirely in Nigeria, “The Serpent’s Gift” promises a rich, cinematic experience that touches on the things we often whisper about, from family loyalties to spiritual warnings and the complex dance between tradition and ambition.

It’s haunting. It’s beautiful. And it’s coming soon to cinemas nationwide from August 29th.

Watch the trailer below