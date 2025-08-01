Falz Throws the Most Stylish Nigerian Party in His “No Less” Video

Falz knows how to serve vibes — and in “No Less,” the fourth track from his recently released album “The Feast,” he delivers a highlife-inspired celebration of enjoyment, culture, and good music.

Released in May, “The Feast” is rich with sonic flavours, and “No Less” stands out as a toast to good times. Over bouncy instrumentals, Falz raps about living life to the fullest with lines like “Wanna make sure you rise up and dance to people sound / Genuine and foreign music / No more, no less” — setting the tone for a carefree, joy-filled groove.

The music video is a visual delight, bringing to life a colourful Yoruba party scene complete with owambe aesthetics. From the lavish agbadas and fila on the men to the elegant bubas, iro and towering geles on the women, the video captures the essence of cultural pride and celebration. Falz himself appears in richly detailed lace and agbada, embodying the spirit of the feast.

Adding even more fun to the mix, the video features comedic appearances from Broda Shaggi and Layi Wasabi, who blend right into the party atmosphere with their signature humour and charm.

If “The Feast” is a celebration, “No Less” is the moment the party reaches its peak, and Falz makes sure everyone’s invited.