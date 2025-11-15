How Afrobeats Artists Are Reviving Fuji in Today’s Music

In recent times, Afrobeats have been paying it to their roots by infusing Fuji, a Yoruba-rooted Nigerian music genre characterised by powerful, chant-driven vocals, heavy percussion, and layered and sometimes fast-paced drum patterns. Although reported to have originated among Yoruba Muslim communities, Fuji grew beyond its religious origins to become a cultural soundtrack for much of South-West Nigeria. For decades, through the 2010s, it was the dominant sound that shaped childhoods, street culture and communal celebrations. Prominent names of the genre include Sikiru Ayinde Barriseter, Saheed Osupa, Kollington, Alabi Pasuma, Adewale Ayuba, Wasiu Ayinde and a host of others.

But as Nigeria’s soundscape evolved and global attention turned toward the Afrobeats wave, Fuji’s visibility arguably dimmed. Afrobeats became the defining export, the sound of a new age, you could say. Yet music has a way of circling back. In the last few years, a growing number of Afrobeats artists have begun infusing Fuji’s textures into their modern sounds. This doesn’t come as a surprise because the memory pull of nostalgia is undeniable.

Let’s explore some artists who have recently infused Fuji into their songs and the specific songs they have incorporated it into.

Falz – No Less

In No Less, off his “The Feast” album, Falz samples “Fuji Garbage” by Sikiru Ayinde Barrister. The song instantly became a favourite song for Instagram reels because, for some, it’s nostalgic and for others, it’s a pretty good song. At first listen, everyone can recognise that Falz pays homage to one of the legends of the Fuji genre, Sikiru Ayinde..

Seyi Vibez – Fuji Interlude

From his lyrics, it is obvious that Seyi Vibez grew up in an environment with Arabic and Islamic influences. So it was less surprising when he included a Fuji track in his album, “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom.” The track is undoubtedly a Fuji track, and he delivered a Pasuma-like lyric.

Wizkid – Troubled Mind

Wasiu Ayinde is arguably the most respected Fuji artist living. He has also modernised the sound to fit in the era he is witnessing. Off his last album, “Morayo,” Wizkid opens the album with Wasiu Ayinde’s voice lauding him in the first song, “Troubled Mind.” The sample is from Wizkid’s mom’s burial, where Wasiu Ayinde performed. The song is not exactly a Fuji sound, but opening a song with a sample of one of the respected performers and legends of the Fuji sound tells Wizkid acknowledges the genre.

Asake – Fuji Vibe

Asake came into the Nigerian music scene as an experimenter with diverse sounds, including Fuji. Almost none of his songs sound the same. His third studio album, “Lungu Boy,” closes with “Fuji Vibe”, which leans heavily into Fuji instrumentation. He also samples Wasiu Ayinde’s “C’mon Look” on “Active,” a song off the album.

Adekunle Gold – Many People

Adekunle Gold is the latest talk of the town regarding Fuji. His latest album is confidently titled “Fuji”, a genre that he has acknowledged formed his childhood and influenced his music. While there are several songs on the album with Fuji instrumentation like “Oba” and “Don Corleone,” the prominent track off the album is “Many People,” which features Yinka Ayefele, who has a version of the song. In the music video of the song, Adekunle Gold features the Fuji icon Adewale Ayuba to complete the track. The lyric, “Many many many people, say” has been previously credited to Adewale Ayuba but popularised by Yinka Ayefele. The music video is a full-circle moment that brings those classic Fuji vibes.

These Afrobeats artists are infusing Fuji into their music to reconnect with their cultural roots while adding depth, rhythm and authenticity to contemporary music. Are there other artists that we do not know? Please share them with us.