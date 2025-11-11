AdekAdekunle Gold’s “Many People” Brings Back the Classic Fuji Vibe We All Remember

Do you remember how Fuji music videos used to be back in the day? The energy, the style, the way everyone came together to celebrate the music and the culture? Adekunle Gold’s latest visuals for “Many People” take us right there. Shot in Lagos, the video pays homage to those iconic Fuji vibes, with the sounds and scenes that defined a generation.

The video features Yinka Ayefele and a new verse from the legendary Adewale Ayuba. Reality TV star Imisi and Adekunle Gold’s look-alike, Mensan, also appear, adding to the lively, nostalgic energy.

“Many People” is the eighth track from Adekunle Gold’s fifth studio album, “Fuji.” The album honours the Fuji genre while giving it a fresh, modern feel, leaning fully into Yoruba oral music traditions — Apala, Fuji, Tungba — and creating space for storytelling.

With over a decade in the industry since his breakthrough with “Sade,” Adekunle Gold continues to explore different sounds while celebrating his roots.

Watch below and enjoy “Many People”