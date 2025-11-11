Connect with us

BN TV Music

AdekAdekunle Gold’s "Many People" Brings Back the Classic Fuji Vibe We All Remember

BN TV

The Second Episode of MENtality With Ebuka is Live | Watch!

BN TV Health

Big Soso & Isabella Georgewill Get Real About HPV, Screenings & Women’s Health

BN TV Health Scoop

Men, Get Vaccinated! Sydney Ihionu Talks “When Love Returns,” HPV & Why Awareness Matters

BN TV Living Movies & TV

“Film Has My Heart": Sunshine Rosman Talks Her Purpose on Amanda Dara’s Open Up Podcast

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Pheelz Are Just Two Friends Having Fun and Thanking God in "Gozi"

BN TV Health

“Ladies, Do Your Pap Smear!” — Dr. Tewa Onasanya Talks HPV and Cervical Cancer Prevention

BN TV Health

Dr Omolola Salako Breaks Down What Every Woman Should Know About HPV & Cervical Cancer

BN TV Cuisine

Juicy, Tender & Oh-So-Good! Kikifoodies’ Perfect Steak Recipe Is a Must-Try

BN TV Scoop

Morgan Freeman’s Spirit Tunnel Moment Reminds Us Why We’ll Always Love Him

BN TV

AdekAdekunle Gold’s “Many People” Brings Back the Classic Fuji Vibe We All Remember

Do you remember how Fuji music videos used to be back in the day? The energy, the style, the way everyone came together to celebrate the music and the culture?
Avatar photo

Published

17 minutes ago

 on

Do you remember how Fuji music videos used to be back in the day? The energy, the style, the way everyone came together to celebrate the music and the culture? Adekunle Gold’s latest visuals for “Many People” take us right there. Shot in Lagos, the video pays homage to those iconic Fuji vibes, with the sounds and scenes that defined a generation.

The video features Yinka Ayefele and a new verse from the legendary Adewale Ayuba. Reality TV star Imisi and Adekunle Gold’s look-alike, Mensan, also appear, adding to the lively, nostalgic energy.

“Many People” is the eighth track from Adekunle Gold’s fifth studio album, “Fuji.” The album honours the Fuji genre while giving it a fresh, modern feel, leaning fully into Yoruba oral music traditions — Apala, Fuji, Tungba — and creating space for storytelling.

With over a decade in the industry since his breakthrough with “Sade,” Adekunle Gold continues to explore different sounds while celebrating his roots.

Watch below and enjoy “Many People”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php