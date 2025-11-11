Connect with us

Music

Boluwatife Balogun Releases Debut EP "Champion's Arrival"

Music News Promotions

Martell’s Swift Diaries: Young Jonn Shares the Story behind His Evolution from ‘Wicked Producer’ to Afropop Singer.

Music Scoop Style

Champion Style Alert! Boluwatife Balogun Nails His Iconic All-Black Look

BN TV Music Scoop

These Spirit Tunnel Dances from Burna Boy, Queen Latifah & Megan Thee Stallion Have Us Smiling Hard!

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold’s "Many People" Brings Back the Classic Fuji Vibe We All Remember

Music Scoop TRAVEL

BN's Funmilola Takes Cotonou for SIMA 2025 to Celebrate Francophone African Music & Creativity

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Davido & Ayra Starr Nominated for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards!

Music

J’Dess’ “Child of The Sun” is a Warm Ode to Mothers & New Beginnings

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Pheelz Are Just Two Friends Having Fun and Thanking God in "Gozi"

Music

Boluwatife Balogun Is About to Drop His First Song!

Music

Boluwatife Balogun Releases Debut EP “Champion’s Arrival”

Avatar photo

Published

20 hours ago

 on

Wizkid‘s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, has just released his debut project, Champion’s Arrival, an EP of five songs. Since he released snippets some weeks ago, everyone seemed to be anticipating the first release of the 14-year-old as a song, but he stunned with a whole EP instead.

Throughout the EP, the young boy raps about his arrival in the Nigerian music industry. He raps in Champion Sound, “Shoutout to the OGs in the game, but it’s time to pass on the baton to champion.” Boluwatife uses this EP to announce his confidence and ready he is to take over the scene. From his stage name, Champz, he appears unfazed by the demands of an industry that takes years to establish a reputation.

Listen to his EP below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php