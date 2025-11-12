Champion Style Alert! Boluwatife Balogun Nails His Iconic All-Black Look

Connect with us

Boluwatife Balogun’s all-black leather outfit proves his champion style is as strong as his music.
Boluwatife Balogun is officially here, and he’s letting us know loud and clear. Hours after his debut EP, “Champion’s Arrival,” dropped, he released a stunning series of photos that immediately capture your attention — and hold it.

The all-black leather look he chose is a fashion statement. There’s a leather beret with a decorative touch, a classic bomber jacket with functional pockets, and a black shirt and tie layered underneath. His trousers flare just enough to balance the silhouette, and the studded belt with gold footwear rounds out an outfit that feels both modern and unapologetically bold. The entire look is a visual anthem for the EP itself.

And then there’s the caption that accompanies the shoot — a mix of Yoruba and English that perfectly captures the feeling of triumph:

If you ask around the street
ask the people
What is the latest
They will tell you
Alaye Champion Montana ti de be
A wa ti de be

A wa ti de be, meaning “we have come there” — perfectly captures that feeling of arrival, of triumph. It’s impossible not to feel that sense of confidence and pride when looking at these photos and reading his words.

