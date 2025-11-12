Champion Style Alert! Boluwatife Balogun Nails His Iconic All-Black Look

Boluwatife Balogun is officially here, and he’s letting us know loud and clear. Hours after his debut EP, “Champion’s Arrival,” dropped, he released a stunning series of photos that immediately capture your attention — and hold it.

The all-black leather look he chose is a fashion statement. There’s a leather beret with a decorative touch, a classic bomber jacket with functional pockets, and a black shirt and tie layered underneath. His trousers flare just enough to balance the silhouette, and the studded belt with gold footwear rounds out an outfit that feels both modern and unapologetically bold. The entire look is a visual anthem for the EP itself.

And then there’s the caption that accompanies the shoot — a mix of Yoruba and English that perfectly captures the feeling of triumph:

If you ask around the street

ask the people

What is the latest

They will tell you

Alaye Champion Montana ti de be

A wa ti de be

A wa ti de be, meaning “we have come there” — perfectly captures that feeling of arrival, of triumph. It’s impossible not to feel that sense of confidence and pride when looking at these photos and reading his words.

