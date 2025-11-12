Connect with us

These Spirit Tunnel Dances from Burna Boy, Queen Latifah & Megan Thee Stallion Have Us Smiling Hard!

The Spirit Tunnel has seen many moments, but Burna Boy, Queen Latifah, and Megan Thee Stallion made it unforgettable with their joyful, feel-good entrances.
The Spirit Tunnel isn’t your average red carpet moment, it’s where guests let loose, shake off the nerves, and step right into the spotlight feeling unstoppable.

Here’s how it works: before the big interview, you don’t just stroll into the room. Oh no — you walk through a tunnel packed with people on both sides cheering like you just won an award. They’re clapping, singing, stomping, and if you’re an artist, they’ll probably remix your own song just for the occasion. By the time you realise it, you’re dancing, laughing, and waving like you’re the main event,  because truly, you are.

It’s impossible not to smile as you move through it. The applause wraps around you, the rhythm gets under your skin, and before long, you’re vibing with strangers who feel like your biggest fans. You might even take a few steps back at the end, just to feel it one more time.

That’s the Spirit Tunnel for you: fun, loud, and absolutely unforgettable. And topping our list of three unforgettable tunnel moments is the one and only Burna Boy — because, really, who else?

Burna Boy

Megan Thee Stallion

Queen Latifah

