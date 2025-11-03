Connect with us

Burna Boy’s Spirit Tunnel Entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Was a True Nigerian Welcome

“Ekabo, Burna Boy!” The African Giant received a Yoruba-inspired welcome on The Jennifer Hudson Show, complete with chants, rhythm, and smiles.
Now, that’s how you make an entrance! Burna Boy arrived on The Jennifer Hudson Show and turned the iconic Spirit Tunnel into a full-on celebration.

As the “African Giant” stepped into the narrow hallway lined with cheering staff and guests, the excitement in the room was impossible to miss. People stood on both sides of the hall, clapping in rhythm and chanting a lively Yoruba-inspired welcome — “Ekabo! Ekabo! We got Burna Boy in the J-Hudd Tunnel-oh!” The sound filled the space, setting the perfect backdrop for his arrival.

Then came Burna Boy himself, stepping out from behind the curtain with his unmistakable cool. Dressed head-to-toe in black — a long-sleeved collared shirt with a small white emblem and wide-legged trousers, and, of course, his signature sunglasses, he moved down the hallway with that confident ease that’s become part of his charm. He laughed, pointed playfully at people in the crowd, and threw in a few smooth steps as the chant grew louder.

You could feel how much the moment meant to everyone there. One person even wore a green and white jacket, a nod to Nigeria, as Burna Boy walked past framed photos on the walls, smiling and bowing in appreciation.

By the time he reached the end of the tunnel, everyone was grinning, clapping, and chanting his name. Burna Boy paused, looked straight into the camera, and let out a laugh that said it all.

That’s the Spirit Tunnel for you — always full of warmth, rhythm, and genuine connection.

Watch below

