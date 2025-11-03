Gbemi & Toolz Talk Parenthood with Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman on “OffAir”

Here’s the thing about kids — they’ll test your patience, stretch your love, and somehow make your heart full all at once. In the latest episode of OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz, the duo dives into the real, unfiltered world of parenting. No filters, no “perfect family” gloss — just truth, laughter, and those moments every parent can relate to.

Sitting across from real-life parents Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman, Gbemi and Toolz explore what it really means to raise children in today’s world. From balancing personal identity and family life to navigating the pressures of social media comparisons, nothing is off the table.

There’s talk about sleepless nights, the emotional and financial surprises no one warns you about, and the small victories that make it all worthwhile. Between Gbemi’s candid humour and Toolz’s thoughtful takes, this episode feels like a chat among friends who get it.

Whether you’re knee-deep in nappies, planning for parenthood, or just curious about how others manage it all, this one’s worth tuning in to. Because as the conversation unfolds, one truth stands out — there’s no such thing as a perfect parent, only people doing their best each day.

So, grab your cup of tea, settle in, and catch the latest episode of OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz, it might just make you feel seen.