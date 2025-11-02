Connect with us

Toke Makinwa’s Photos with Her Baby Girl Yaya Are So Sweet to See

AFRIFF 2025 Returns This November With a Celebration of Afrobeats and African Cinema

Koyin Was All Style & Confidence in Emmy Kasbit at Lagos Fashion Week

Kola Omotoso Steps Out in Emmy Kasbit for Lagos Fashion Week

Cuppy’s Note to Her Sister Tolani Feels Like the Warmest Hug Online

Ciara Walks for Fruché in a Bold Red Gown at Lagos Fashion Week

All Eyes on Dede: The Red LFJ Dress Everyone’s Talking About at Lagos Fashion Week

Akin Faminu & Kiky Festus Slay in LFJ at Lagos Fashion Week | See Photos

Ciara Arrives in Lagos for Fashion Week and Birthday Fun!

All Eyes on Ciara and Chi-Chi as They Step Out in Onalaja at Lagos Fashion Week

Toke Makinwa’s black-and-white photos with baby Yaya are the sweetest thing you’ll see today — full of warmth and mum vibes.
3 hours ago

This beautiful photo of Toke Makinwa and her baby girl, Yakira Eliana, who she fondly calls Yaya, is giving us all the feels. It’s the kind of picture that makes you want to hold a little one close.

The photo, shot in black and white, has been making the rounds online, and for good reason. There’s something about monochrome pictures lately; they’ve been appearing more often on timelines, and they always seem to carry a quiet kind of beauty. In this one, Toke, the glowing new mum, smiles warmly as she lifts Yaya slightly in her arms. The picture strikes a lovely balance between confidence and tenderness. Her structured blazer pairs beautifully with Yaya’s soft outfit, creating a scene that speaks of love.

If you’ve been wondering what colour the blazer might be, we’ve got you covered. It’s a deep brown, tailored double-breasted piece that doubles as a dress. Toke styled it with patterned tights featuring subtle monogram details, layered gold jewellery, and statement earrings.

In the caption accompanying the photos, Toke reflected on this new chapter of her life:

My first birthday as a Mother, November 3rd.
My baby’s 3rd month on this side of eternity.
Dear God, how did this become my reality? How did you hear every single prayer, down to her nails, hair, everything I asked, and you delicately crafted her beyond my imagination.
I look at my daughter and I am reminded of your love daily.
The greatest calling, the highest service, every single season of my life has led me to this very special moment. I am incredibly grateful.

With words like that, it’s easy to see why this photo feels so special. And in true Toke fashion, she’s already told us to prepare for what’s to come this November — because she plans to “turn all the way up.”

See more photos below.

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

