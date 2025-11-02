AFRIFF 2025 Returns This November With a Celebration of Afrobeats and African Cinema

Africa’s biggest film festival is back, and it’s coming with even more energy this year. The 14th edition of the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) will run from November 2nd to 8th, 2025, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.

This year’s theme, “Rhythms of the Continent: The Afrobeats Film Movement,” brings together two of Africa’s greatest exports — film and music. The festival will explore how Afrobeats, with its infectious rhythms and rich storytelling, is inspiring a new wave of creativity across African cinema.

The opening night will feature the premiere of “Three Cold Dishes,” directed by Oluseyi Asurf and executive produced by Burna Boy and Osas Ighodaro. The film stars Osas Ighodaro, Wayidi Adeleke, Wale Ojo, Fat Toure, and Femi Jacobs. It tells the gripping story of three young women who reunite years after surviving trafficking as teenagers to carry out a bold plan for revenge.

One of the biggest highlights this year is the debut of the AFRIFF Film and Content Market (AFCM), Nigeria’s first official marketplace for film and creative content. It will be a space where filmmakers, distributors, investors, and buyers can connect and do real business, from content licensing to co-productions and distribution deals.

Global names such as MTN, Goldfinch, SOOP, SPCINE, the Lagos State Government, and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (FMACCE) will be part of the AFCM, showing how far AFRIFF has come as a space for international collaboration.

“AFRIFF has always been a bridge between creativity and opportunity,” said Chioma Ude, Founder and Executive Director of AFRIFF. “With the Afrobeats Film Movement and the launch of the AFRIFF Film and Content Market, we’re not just celebrating art – we’re building an ecosystem that empowers African creatives to take ownership of their stories, their businesses, and their place on the global stage.”

There’s a lot to look forward to this year — screenings, masterclasses, workshops, and industry sessions that will help filmmakers sharpen their skills and learn about everything from international co-productions to distribution and film financing.

The week will close with the AFRIFF Globe Awards, a ceremony that recognises excellence across African and diaspora cinema. Awards will be given for feature films, documentaries, shorts, animation, directing, acting, and screenwriting.

Over 100 films from across Africa and beyond will be screened, including “Afroculture: The Making,” a documentary that follows Flavour’s rise in the Afrobeats era. It’s the perfect closing film for a festival celebrating rhythm, resilience, and storytelling.

AFRIFF 2025 promises a week of discovery, inspiration, and connection for filmmakers and film lovers alike.

See All the Moments from the press breakfast and exclusive tour for AFRIFF’s opening night:



You can register to attend at www.afriff.com