Koyin Was All Style & Confidence in Emmy Kasbit at Lagos Fashion Week

Lagos Fashion Week is officially in full swing — and if there’s one thing we look forward to each year, it’s spotting the stars who bring their A-game to the city’s most stylish weekend.

Enter Koyin, the Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalist who’s fast becoming one to watch on the style scene. He showed up in an all-black Emmy Kasbit co-ord that proves less really can be more. The set features a sleeveless top and matching trousers, both covered in the brand’s repeating white monogram. It’s effortlessly cool.

We love how the structured top meets the relaxed fit of the trousers, giving just the right amount of polish without feeling too formal. Koyin finished off the look with silver jewellery and sleek black leather shoes, and the result is super stylish and totally Lagos Fashion Week-ready.

We’ve got even more stylish moments coming your way from Lagos Fashion Week, so stay tuned — there’s plenty more fashion to come.