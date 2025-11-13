Connect with us

News

Philanthropy Meets Film & Faith: African Philanthropy Forum Hosts Regional Convening on the Sidelines of AFRIFF

Career Events Living News

N230 Million Boost: Nigeria’s female Engineers Drive STEM Revolution

Events News Promotions

The Future Awards Africa Hosted the First-of-its-Kind CreativiTEA Red Carpe by Live with Lynda

News

When Vibes Met Goodness: Inside the Trace In The City X Malta Guinness Campus Takeover

News

Entertainment Week Africa 2025 Kicks Off with Screenings, Runway Shows, and Industry Conversations

Career Events Features Inspiration News

Medicaid Cancer Foundation Disburses ₦100m to 60 Cancer Patients Across Nigeria

Career Events Inspiration News

EG Studios Marks Five Years as a Catalyst for African Talent, Unveiling Next Generation of Stars

Music News Promotions

Martell’s Swift Diaries: Young Jonn Shares the Story behind His Evolution from ‘Wicked Producer’ to Afropop Singer.

Culture Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Edo Celebrates Its Own: A Beautiful Homecoming for 3 Cold Dishes

News Promotions

Meet PartyVest - The New App Helping Nigerians Find Events, Celebrate, and Make Memories

News

Philanthropy Meets Film & Faith: African Philanthropy Forum Hosts Regional Convening on the Sidelines of AFRIFF

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An afternoon where purpose met creativity, and ideas flowed as freely as conversations. African Philanthropy Forum (APF) hosted an inspiring regional convening on the sidelines of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), uniting philanthropists, creatives, and changemakers to explore the intersection of Philanthropy, Faith, and Film in Africa.

 

Held at The Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, the gathering spotlighted how storytelling, generosity, and belief systems together shape the narratives that define Africa and how collaboration across these worlds could be key to building the continent’s future.

In his opening remarks, Gbenga Oyebode, Board Chair of APF, highlighted the organization’s mission to strengthen homegrown philanthropy and drive solutions led by Africans for Africans. He emphasized that collaboration between philanthropy and the creative industry could be the game-changer in reimagining social impact across the continent.

 

Echoing this, Chude Jideonwo, Founder of JoyInc noted that film is one of the most powerful tools for shifting perception, breaking stereotypes, and inspiring change. “If you want to build lasting change, you must fund not only what people need but also what people believe in.” he said.

The convening featured a series of dynamic sessions, including a message from Chioma Ude, Founder and Covener of AFRIFF, followed by two insightful panels that unpacked the relationship between storytelling, culture, and social transformation.

 

In a captivating panel session titled “What Stories Can Change the Future?”, Joke Silva, veteran actress and CEO of Lufodo Productions Limited; Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Founder of Above Whispers Media Foundation; and Stan Nze, award-winning actor and creator, explored how African narratives can challenge social norms, inspire empathy, and drive transformation. The discussion, moderated by Mosun Layode, Executive Director of APF, was as lively as it was profound; reminding everyone that every great movement starts with a great story.

 

Next, Akunna Cook, Founder and CEO of the Next Narrative Fund, drove this message home with her presentation on “The Business Case for Investing in Storytelling and Narratives.” She challenged philanthropists to back local creators and truth-tellers who shape how the world sees Africa—and how Africa sees itself.

Olawunmi Fajemirokun, Executive Director of the Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, and Bayo Omoboriowo, Founder and CEO of Tikera Africa, took the stage for a session titled “What Does Philanthropy Have to Do with Social Norms? – The Business Case for Investing in Storytelling.” Their conversation underscored the growing need for funders to see storytelling not as simply entertainment, but as a strategic investment in social progress.

The event closed with reflections from Wale Adeosun, APF Board Member and Founder & CEO of Kuramo Capital Management, who commended participants for their insights and reaffirmed APF’s commitment to fostering spaces that connect sectors and inspire collective action for Africa’s future. He also spoke about the critical role of capital in fueling creativity, emphasizing opportunities that exists for Africa’s creative industries and for them to view themselves as catalysts for both cultural and economic transformation.

 

Through this gathering, APF once again demonstrated its leadership in shaping conversations around homegrown philanthropy, creative innovation, and sustainable impact, emphasizing that Africa’s future depends on how its stories are told—and who tells them.

 

About African Philanthropy Forum (APF)

The African Philanthropy Forum is a strong vibrant community of African philanthropists and social investors committed to driving inclusive and sustainable development across the continent. APF works to strengthen the capacity and impact of philanthropy in Africa through learning, networking, and collaboration.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for African Philanthropy Forum

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php