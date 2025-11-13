Philanthropy Meets Film & Faith: African Philanthropy Forum Hosts Regional Convening on the Sidelines of AFRIFF

An afternoon where purpose met creativity, and ideas flowed as freely as conversations. African Philanthropy Forum (APF) hosted an inspiring regional convening on the sidelines of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), uniting philanthropists, creatives, and changemakers to explore the intersection of Philanthropy, Faith, and Film in Africa.

Held at The Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, the gathering spotlighted how storytelling, generosity, and belief systems together shape the narratives that define Africa and how collaboration across these worlds could be key to building the continent’s future.

In his opening remarks, Gbenga Oyebode, Board Chair of APF, highlighted the organization’s mission to strengthen homegrown philanthropy and drive solutions led by Africans for Africans. He emphasized that collaboration between philanthropy and the creative industry could be the game-changer in reimagining social impact across the continent.

Echoing this, Chude Jideonwo, Founder of JoyInc noted that film is one of the most powerful tools for shifting perception, breaking stereotypes, and inspiring change. “If you want to build lasting change, you must fund not only what people need but also what people believe in.” he said. The convening featured a series of dynamic sessions, including a message from Chioma Ude, Founder and Covener of AFRIFF, followed by two insightful panels that unpacked the relationship between storytelling, culture, and social transformation. In a captivating panel session titled “What Stories Can Change the Future?”, Joke Silva, veteran actress and CEO of Lufodo Productions Limited; Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Founder of Above Whispers Media Foundation; and Stan Nze, award-winning actor and creator, explored how African narratives can challenge social norms, inspire empathy, and drive transformation. The discussion, moderated by Mosun Layode, Executive Director of APF, was as lively as it was profound; reminding everyone that every great movement starts with a great story. Next, Akunna Cook, Founder and CEO of the Next Narrative Fund, drove this message home with her presentation on “The Business Case for Investing in Storytelling and Narratives.” She challenged philanthropists to back local creators and truth-tellers who shape how the world sees Africa—and how Africa sees itself. Olawunmi Fajemirokun, Executive Director of the Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, and Bayo Omoboriowo, Founder and CEO of Tikera Africa, took the stage for a session titled “What Does Philanthropy Have to Do with Social Norms? – The Business Case for Investing in Storytelling.” Their conversation underscored the growing need for funders to see storytelling not as simply entertainment, but as a strategic investment in social progress.

The event closed with reflections from Wale Adeosun, APF Board Member and Founder & CEO of Kuramo Capital Management, who commended participants for their insights and reaffirmed APF’s commitment to fostering spaces that connect sectors and inspire collective action for Africa’s future. He also spoke about the critical role of capital in fueling creativity, emphasizing opportunities that exists for Africa’s creative industries and for them to view themselves as catalysts for both cultural and economic transformation.

Through this gathering, APF once again demonstrated its leadership in shaping conversations around homegrown philanthropy, creative innovation, and sustainable impact, emphasizing that Africa’s future depends on how its stories are told—and who tells them.

About African Philanthropy Forum (APF)

The African Philanthropy Forum is a strong vibrant community of African philanthropists and social investors committed to driving inclusive and sustainable development across the continent. APF works to strengthen the capacity and impact of philanthropy in Africa through learning, networking, and collaboration.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for African Philanthropy Forum