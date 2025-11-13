The Future Awards Africa Hosted the First-of-its-Kind CreativiTEA Red Carpe by Live with Lynda

This year’s The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) wasn’t just about celebrating excellence, it was about brewing it live on the red carpet!

Thanks to Lynda Aguocha, the visionary host of The CreativiTEA Podcast and founder of LivewithLynda, guests and celebrities experienced a red-carpet takeover like never before – complete with a giant teacup booth, live interviews, and glowing beauty moments powered by Siri Perfumed Soap.



A First-of-Its-Kind Giant Teacup on the Red Carpet



That was the CreativiTEA Booth, the first-ever live podcast setup on a Nigerian award show carpet. Designed in signature Future Awards & CreativiTEA colors, it became the heartbeat of the night, a place where stars stopped not just to pose, but to spill some tea on innovation, culture, and purpose.

Lynda Aguocha arrived in her signature calm-meets-confident style, taking pictures with fans, interviewing celebrity guests inside the teacup booth, and later taking the main stage to present the Creativity & Innovation Award. Her presence tied everything together, the host, the creative visionary, and the face of a movement that’s redefining how brands tell stories.

When the Red Carpet Turned Into a Podcast

From laughter-filled exchanges to thought-provoking conversations, the CreativiTEA Red Carpet Podcast gave viewers an unfiltered peek into the minds of some of Nigeria’s most inspiring talents.

The short-form snippets captured the event’s spirit perfectly — spontaneous, witty, and deeply human. Lynda’s natural warmth made every guest feel at home, turning what could’ve been a quick photo-op into mini moments of magic.

It was storytelling, spontaneity, and star power, all steeped in creativity.

Glow Into the Future with Siri Perfumed Beauty Soap

The CreativiTEA booth wasn’t the only thing glowing that night. The Siri Perfumed Soap “Glow Into The Future” stand became one of the most photographed experiences at TFAA, a luxurious floral-filled installation inspired by Siri’s signature gold variant.

Guests lined up to take mirror selfies, capture playful moments, and show off their award-night glow. The blend of soft fragrances, elegant tones, and vibrant backdrops reminded everyone why Siri Perfumed Soap remains a symbol of affordable luxury and confidence.

It was more than a brand activation, it was a statement of beauty meeting creativity.

A Celebration of Creativity, Beauty, and Audacity

Together, the CreativiTEA booth and Siri experience redefined what it means to sponsor an award show, not just by placing logos, but by creating unforgettable, shareable moments.

As Lynda Aguocha puts it:

“We wanted to create something that truly celebrated the spirit of creativity — something that looked good, sounded good, and felt good. The Future Awards Africa was the perfect place to make that happen.”

