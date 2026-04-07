Titilade Ilesanmi: How I Found Confidence Without Makeup

For the longest time, I assumed that looking “put together” had something to do with makeup. I thought it was an unspoken rule, one that many girls grow up believing. At some point, you start to look forward to the day you can finally wear makeup properly and step into that version of yourself. A fine, put together, babe.

But for me, it didn’t quite happen that way.

There was a season where I struggled a lot with my skin, especially acne. And in my mind at the time, makeup, particularly foundation, felt like part of the problem. I genuinely believed it was making things worse, so I slowly began to pull back. What started as a practical decision gradually became a lifestyle.

Around that same period, I found myself in a school where everything was already simple. There was little emphasis on appearance, no earrings, minimal extras, nothing elaborate. In hindsight, the school did more for me than I realised at the time in terms of how I perceive myself. I was learning to exist without depending on makeup. Of course, like many girls, I had imagined a different experience. I thought I would eventually grow into applying makeup, enjoy it fully, master it, and make it a regular part of my routine. But that phase never quite came.

Instead, I started paying attention to simpler, quieter things like keeping my skin clean and healthy, being intentional about how I presented myself, and gradually understanding what worked for me. I started receiving comments like “You actually look better without makeup.” I heard it often from friends, from people around me, and now, even from my children. I can’t say I always believed it at first. But I can say this: hearing it repeatedly began to shift something in me. It made me question what I had always assumed about beauty and, more importantly, about myself.

Because the truth is, there was a time I didn’t think I was beautiful.Even when I was. That realisation was both sobering and freeing. It showed me how much confidence is not about what we add externally, but what we believe internally.

Today, my relationship with makeup is simple. I use it when I want to. I appreciate it for what it is. But I no longer feel like I need it to feel complete or put together. Because confidence, I’ve learned, doesn’t come from makeup. It comes from knowing deeply and quietly that you are already enough. And whether with makeup or without it, that knowing changes everything.

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