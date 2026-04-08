Is Nollywood Producing Enough Stars?

Every film industry in the world has stars who are almost always present in films or who have appeared in more films than other actors. However, what sustains an industry is not having a particular set of actors who dominate the screen or have played legendary roles. What sustains an industry, beyond volume, is its ability to produce new stars consistently. Star-making is a sign of structure. It reflects an industry that is not only active in the present but also prepared for the future. An establishment is measured and quantified by its future sustainability.

Take Hollywood, for instance. There is a long-standing roster of globally recognised actors – Angelina Jolie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, and others – whose careers have defined different eras. Yet what is more important is that Hollywood never stops introducing new faces. With almost every major film or breakout series, new actors emerge into mainstream consciousness. Whether through blockbuster franchises, streaming platforms, or indie cinema, there is an almost seamless transition between generations.

Nollywood, by contrast, appears to be caught in a loop.

In recent years, a relatively small pool of actors has dominated screens across cinema releases and streaming platforms. It is not unusual to see the same faces appear in multiple films within a short period, sometimes more than ten projects in a year. On the surface, this reflects demand and star power. Producers lean on familiar names because they are bankable, recognisable, and often guarantee a level of audience engagement.

But at what cost?

The over-reliance on a recurring set of actors limits the industry’s ability to expand its star base. When the same names occupy a significant percentage of available roles, fewer opportunities exist for emerging actors to break through. Talent may exist in abundance, but access becomes restricted. In this sense, Nollywood is productive, but not necessarily generative.

To be fair, the situation is not without context. Nollywood operates within a unique economic reality. Unlike Hollywood, where actors can spend months on a single project with substantial financial backing, many Nollywood actors rely on volume to sustain their careers. The more roles you have, the more money you make. So appearing in multiple films is not just a creative choice; it is often a financial necessity. The industry’s structure, at the moment, encourages frequency over exclusivity.

However, this survival model has unintended consequences. When visibility is concentrated among a few, audience familiarity becomes repetitive. Over time, this can affect how stories are received. Characters begin to feel interchangeable, and casting choices become predictable. More importantly, it reduces the excitement that comes with discovering new talent, which is one of the key drivers of cultural momentum in any film industry.

There is also the question of pipeline. In industries that consistently produce stars, there are clear pathways for entry and growth. Talent agencies, casting systems, acting schools, and film networks all play a role in identifying and nurturing new actors. While Nollywood has made significant strides in formalising parts of its ecosystem, like Kunle Afolayan, Bolanle Austin-Peters, MTV Shugga’s Innovation Lab, MultiChoice Talent Factory and a few others, creating a pipeline for talents to shine through labs and workshops, the transition from “new actor” to “recognised star” still feels limited and, in some cases, inaccessible.

This is not to say Nollywood lacks new talent. On the contrary, emerging actors are constantly entering the space, bringing fresh energy and perspective. The challenge is in visibility and opportunity. Without consistent casting in high-profile projects, many of these actors remain on the margins, unable to achieve the level of recognition required to become stars.

If Nollywood is to sustain its current growth, especially with increasing global attention, it must invest more in star-making. This means taking calculated risks on new faces, diversifying casting choices, and building structures that support long-term career development rather than short-term output. Because ultimately, an industry is not defined only by how many films it produces, but by how many people it allows to rise within it. Nollywood has the stories, as we know; what it needs now is a stage where more actors can step into the light, not just the familiar few.

But do you disagree? Is Nollywood producing enough stars or not?