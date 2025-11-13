N230 Million Boost: Nigeria’s female Engineers Drive STEM Revolution

The future of Nigerian innovation just received a massive investment. The Federal Government, through the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has disbursed ₦230 million in grants to fourteen exceptional women whose creativity is advancing progress in science, technology and engineering.

This landmark funding was announced during the Award and Grant Presentation Ceremony for the second phase of the Developing Engineering Leaders Through Her (DELT-Her) Project 2025.

Closing the Gender Gap, One Grant at a Time

The DELT-Her initiative, jointly organized by the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer (PICTT) and NASENI, aims to fundamentally close the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields by directly supporting high-potential women innovators and engineers across Nigeria.

The 14 outstanding women engineers received their collective grant of more than ₦200 million to specifically promote female participation and drive innovation in engineering and technology nationwide.

A Historic Surge in Interest

Speaking at the event, NASENI’s Executive Vice Chairman, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, highlighted the incredible growth of the program. He revealed that the number of entries for this year’s edition soared to nearly 10,000, a dramatic increase from just over 100 participants last year, a nearly 9,000% increase. Halilu noted that women currently make up only five percent of the engineering sector, underscoring the necessity of the DELT-Her initiative.

“The surge in applications this year shows growing interest among women, and we are committed to sustaining this momentum,” he affirmed

The Chairman of the Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer, Dr. Muhammad Dahiru, urged all stakeholders to rally behind the women driving this technological and national transformation. He also encouraged the grant beneficiaries to serve as inspirational role models for young girls considering careers in science and engineering.

Project Coordinator, Olamide Apejoye, confirmed that over 9,000 applications were received, noting that the ₦230 million grant will significantly enhance women’s impact in the engineering sector nationwide. Beneficiaries, including Risikat Adeniyi, Chiamaka Ozoemena, and Dr. Zainab Rabiu, described the grant as a “dream come true” and pledged their commitment to Nigeria’s scientific and industrial growth.

