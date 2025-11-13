Big Sheggz Turns 30 and He’s Entering the Third Floor in Style

Connect with us

Living

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Big Sheggz. Mr Ikoyi. Omo London. Whatever you choose to call him, one thing is clear, Sheggz Olusemo just unlocked Level 30 and he’s doing it with the smooth confidence we all know him for.

For his milestone birthday shoot, Sheggz kept things clean in a black and white combo. He wore wide leg black trousers and a white shirt detailed with floral accents on the collar, layered with a cropped black jacket that pulled the whole look together. The dark shades added that signature Big Sheggz touch, confident, composed, and stylish.

In his birthday message, he wrote,

Happy Birthday to me! 30 feels like clarity! Everything is now so clear! I’m so ready for this new chapter.

He went on to thank God for His blessings, mercy, and compassion, sharing how grateful he feels to reach this new chapter with a renewed sense of purpose.

I’m so thankful to God for all his blessings, his mercy and his compassion. I feel beyond blessed to reach this milestone! I pray God continues to bless me and grant me everything my heart desires, as well as long life and prosperity! I love you all!

See more photos of him below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

