Soft Romance and Matching Asọebi? Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo Gave Us a Moment

Over here, we’re full of feelings after seeing Bella Okagbue and Sheggz Olusemo at Tomike Adeoye’s beloved end-of-year party, Party With Olori Ebi.

And honestly, the reactions make sense. It wasn’t just the matching asoebi, though that was already a cute moment, it was how they showed up holding hands, looking cosy, coordinated and very much like two people enjoying being together.

Sheggz kept things cool and modern with a relaxed traditional fit: a loose top with wide three-quarter sleeves and cropped wide-leg trousers in blue and white print. He topped it off with a white traditional cap, silver chains, a luxury watch and black loafers worn with white socks, giving the look an easy, stylish edge.

Bella matched him perfectly in a mini dress made from the same fabric. The one-shoulder cut gave it a clean, flattering shape. She carried a silver clutch, wore strappy heels, and kept her hair sleek. A few accessories on her wrist and simple earrings tied everything together without doing too much.

Side by side, they looked like a couple from a feel-good rom-com — completely in sync.