Soft Romance and Matching Asọebi? Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo Gave Us a Moment

Chike's "Wetin Dey" Is a Tender Reminder to Check In With Love

Flavour's New Album "Afroculture" Is a Celebration of African Heritage

Burna Boy Cancels Minneapolis and Chicago Stops on His "No Sign of Weakness" Tour

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson's Introduction Was Shades of Brown, Gold and Love

Tems Is Serving New Visuals and Styles | We're Here for Every Look

We Love Everything About Tems' Sunset-Soaked "First" Visuals

African Diaspora International Film Festival Returns to NYC with 33rd Edition

Flavour Announces New Album "Afroculture" | See Full Tracklist

AG Baby for a Reason! Adekunle Gold's London Show Had Style

Bella and Sheggz show up in matching looks and hand-in-hand at Tomike Adeoye’s party, giving a picture-perfect couple moment.
Over here, we’re full of feelings after seeing Bella Okagbue and Sheggz Olusemo at Tomike Adeoye’s beloved end-of-year party, Party With Olori Ebi.

And honestly, the reactions make sense. It wasn’t just the matching asoebi, though that was already a cute moment, it was how they showed up holding hands, looking cosy, coordinated and very much like two people enjoying being together.

Sheggz kept things cool and modern with a relaxed traditional fit: a loose top with wide three-quarter sleeves and cropped wide-leg trousers in blue and white print. He topped it off with a white traditional cap, silver chains, a luxury watch and black loafers worn with white socks, giving the look an easy, stylish edge.

Bella matched him perfectly in a mini dress made from the same fabric. The one-shoulder cut gave it a clean, flattering shape. She carried a silver clutch, wore strappy heels, and kept her hair sleek. A few accessories on her wrist and simple earrings tied everything together without doing too much.

Side by side, they looked like a couple from a feel-good rom-com — completely in sync.

 

