Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson Are Engaged! See Their Lovely Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Soft Romance and Matching Asọebi? Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo Gave Us a Moment

Music Scoop

Chike’s "Wetin Dey" Is a Tender Reminder to Check In With Love

Music Scoop

Flavour’s New Album “Afroculture” Is a Celebration of African Heritage

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Cancels Minneapolis and Chicago Stops on His "No Sign of Weakness" Tour

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s Introduction Was Shades of Brown, Gold and Love

Scoop Style

Tems Is Serving New Visuals and Styles | We’re Here for Every Look

Beauty Music Scoop

We Love Everything About Tems’ Sunset-Soaked “First” Visuals

Movies & TV Scoop

African Diaspora International Film Festival Returns to NYC with 33rd Edition

Music Scoop

Flavour Announces New Album “Afroculture” | See Full Tracklist

Scoop

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson Are Engaged! See Their Lovely Photos

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka announced his engagement to Tolami Benson with dreamy black-and-white photos that feel straight out of a modern love story.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Big news from the Saka camp! Bukayo and his long-term girlfriend, Tolami Benson, are engaged. The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing a series of black-and-white photos that offered a glimpse into what appears to have been a private, thoughtfully planned proposal at a top London hotel.

Both 24, Saka and Tolami have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, appearing publicly only on select occasions. Many first noticed their connection during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Tolami was seen supporting him in the stands. She has since been a familiar face at key England and Arsenal matches, often quietly present during important moments in Saka’s career.

According to reports, Saka planned the proposal carefully and presented Tolami with a ring described as “absolutely enormous.” While the pair have not yet shared official details themselves, their engagement photos — posted in black and white — offer a glimpse into the evening.

One close-up shows their hands intertwined, with Tolami’s ring taking centre stage. Her manicure, a white polish, complements her white dress, while Saka’s dark, pinstriped suit creates a subtle contrast. Another photo captures the couple in a calm, intimate setting: Saka seated in a dark suit and glasses, and Tolami reclining behind him on a sofa, with tall windows and soft lighting framing the moment.

Before the proposal, the couple had been photographed sharing a light moment pitch-side after England’s match against Slovenia — one of several public glimpses of the relationship they’ve mostly kept private.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @tolami_benson

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php