Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson Are Engaged! See Their Lovely Photos

Big news from the Saka camp! Bukayo and his long-term girlfriend, Tolami Benson, are engaged. The couple announced the news on Instagram, sharing a series of black-and-white photos that offered a glimpse into what appears to have been a private, thoughtfully planned proposal at a top London hotel.

Both 24, Saka and Tolami have kept much of their relationship out of the spotlight, appearing publicly only on select occasions. Many first noticed their connection during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Tolami was seen supporting him in the stands. She has since been a familiar face at key England and Arsenal matches, often quietly present during important moments in Saka’s career.

According to reports, Saka planned the proposal carefully and presented Tolami with a ring described as “absolutely enormous.” While the pair have not yet shared official details themselves, their engagement photos — posted in black and white — offer a glimpse into the evening.

One close-up shows their hands intertwined, with Tolami’s ring taking centre stage. Her manicure, a white polish, complements her white dress, while Saka’s dark, pinstriped suit creates a subtle contrast. Another photo captures the couple in a calm, intimate setting: Saka seated in a dark suit and glasses, and Tolami reclining behind him on a sofa, with tall windows and soft lighting framing the moment.

Before the proposal, the couple had been photographed sharing a light moment pitch-side after England’s match against Slovenia — one of several public glimpses of the relationship they’ve mostly kept private.