Mercy Aigbe Served Four Gorgeous Looks for Her Mum’s Celebration of Life

If there’s one thing you can always expect from Mercy Aigbe, it’s her commitment to turning up styled and prepared for the moment. The celebration of her mother’s life was no exception, and she arrived with the kind of fashion confidence that makes you lean in. Four outfit changes, each with its own personality, colour story and flourish, and every single one worthy of its own spotlight.

She began with royal purple aso oke, paired with lace sleeves patterned like fine artwork. The bodice was rich with beading and sequins shaped into soft curves, with a sweetheart neckline that carried even more detail. A fringe trim at the waist gave the look a bit of lightness, and the wrapper tied everything together with jewel-toned motifs. With a matching layered gele, gold jewellery, a tiny purple handbag and glam makeup, the entire look felt complete.

Her second appearance came in vibrant lime green aso oke buba and iro. The iro carried wide bands of patterns in green, gold and coral, building a beautiful mix of tones. The towering gele, wrapped in shades of green and peach, created a sculptural effect that fit the occasion. Coral beads, a gold clutch, rings, strappy sandals and lush makeup tied the look together with ease.

The third outfit delivered pink in shades of rose and mauve. The gele, arranged in a dramatic side-fan style, was a piece of art on its own. Her buba came in beaded striped fabric, with fringe at the sleeves giving it movement. The iro followed the same beaded pattern with more fringe at the hem, and the ipele sat diagonally across her frame in damask with soft floral motifs. She paired it with gold jewellery, a round gold clutch, rings and pointed heels — a striking combination.

To close the day, she stepped out in green lace with holographic accents, mixing tradition with a twist. The top was cream lace dotted with green and blue floral patterns, finished with bell sleeves. The wrapper carried the same lace as the top. The green gele matched the overall tone, and turquoise jewellery and a lime mini bag added fresh pops of colour.

Choosing a favourite feels impossible; each look brought its own charm and character, and together they created a beautiful fashion journey through a day of honouring her mother.

See all her looks below

