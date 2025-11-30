Connect with us

Scoop Style

The Purple Asoebi Slayed! See the Stunning Looks from Mercy Aigbe’s Party

Scoop Style

Mercy Aigbe Served Four Gorgeous Looks for Her Mum’s Celebration of Life

Scoop Sweet Spot

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson Are Engaged! See Their Lovely Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Soft Romance and Matching Asọebi? Bella Okagbue & Sheggz Olusemo Gave Us a Moment

Music Scoop

Chike’s "Wetin Dey" Is a Tender Reminder to Check In With Love

Music Scoop

Flavour’s New Album “Afroculture” Is a Celebration of African Heritage

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Cancels Minneapolis and Chicago Stops on His "No Sign of Weakness" Tour

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s Introduction Was Shades of Brown, Gold and Love

Scoop Style

Tems Is Serving New Visuals and Styles | We’re Here for Every Look

Beauty Music Scoop

We Love Everything About Tems’ Sunset-Soaked “First” Visuals

Scoop

The Purple Asoebi Slayed! See the Stunning Looks from Mercy Aigbe’s Party

Mercy Aigbe’s party came alive in rich purple velvet as Nollywood stars and more gathered in asoebi to honour her mother.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Mercy Aigbe’s party in honour of her late mother had everything you’d expect from a true Nigerian celebration. The Nollywood family showed up in full force, joined by stars from different corners of the entertainment industry, all turning out to support and celebrate with her.

And you already know — there’s no party quite like a Nigerian party, especially when asoebi is involved. The colour of the day was purple, with velvet as the chosen fabric, and guests truly made it their own. Some kept things classic in buba and iro, like Omowunmi Dada, while others embraced full-on couture moments with corseted gowns and embellished detailing. And of course, no traditional look is ever complete without the gele. Purple was the order of the day, so the monochromatic looks came through strong and stunning.

The men showed up just as stylishly, pulling up in their purple agbadas and matching caps. It was a full house of good vibes — people looking good, catching up, and celebrating a life lived.

Here are some of the looks we’re loving so far.

Idia Aisen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Tomike Adeoye

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Yina (@medlinboss)

Efe Irele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Abiri Tobi Festus (Folagade Banks)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiri Tobi Festus (@folagade_banks)

Esther Georgewill

Bolaji Ogunmola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolaji Ogunmola (@bolajiogunmola)

Wanni Danbaki

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wanni Danbaki (@wanni_twinny)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php