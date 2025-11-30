The Purple Asoebi Slayed! See the Stunning Looks from Mercy Aigbe’s Party

Mercy Aigbe’s party in honour of her late mother had everything you’d expect from a true Nigerian celebration. The Nollywood family showed up in full force, joined by stars from different corners of the entertainment industry, all turning out to support and celebrate with her.

And you already know — there’s no party quite like a Nigerian party, especially when asoebi is involved. The colour of the day was purple, with velvet as the chosen fabric, and guests truly made it their own. Some kept things classic in buba and iro, like Omowunmi Dada, while others embraced full-on couture moments with corseted gowns and embellished detailing. And of course, no traditional look is ever complete without the gele. Purple was the order of the day, so the monochromatic looks came through strong and stunning.

The men showed up just as stylishly, pulling up in their purple agbadas and matching caps. It was a full house of good vibes — people looking good, catching up, and celebrating a life lived.

Here are some of the looks we’re loving so far.

Idia Aisen

Tomike Adeoye

Mimi Yina (Medlin Boss)

Efe Irele

Omowunmi Dada

Iyabo Ojo

Abiri Tobi Festus (Folagade Banks)

Esther Georgewill

Bolaji Ogunmola

Wanni Danbaki