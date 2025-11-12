When Vibes Met Goodness: Inside the Trace In The City X Malta Guinness Campus Takeover

Connect with us

The Trace In The City X Malta Guinness Campus Tour was a full-blown celebration of youth, energy, and good vibes. From Ibadan to Abuja, Uyo to Calabar, and then at Yabatech, campuses came alive with games, music, and Malta Guinness goodness.

Students turned up for digital X and O battles, billiards, and big Ludo showdowns while posing at photo booths and sipping on free Malta Guinness mocktails. The energy was pure joy, laughter, selfies, and cans popping everywhere. 

The Malta Guinness Steppers Challenge stole the show, with cash prizes and crates of Malta Guinness up for grabs. The crowd went wild as students showed off serious moves and even more serious confidence, and let’s not forget the rap battles hosted. 

Music sealed the deal through the performances from Falz, Iyanya, Qing Madi, Shoday, Boi Chase, Mavo, and sets from DJ Neptune, Jerry Shaffer, and Shoday kept every campus shaking.

Between all the fun, students left their mark on the Wall of Goodness, filling it with quotes, doodles, and affirmations.

At every stop, Trace City and Malta Guinness proved that good energy connects everyone. It wasn’t just a tour, it was a day of dance, laughter, music, and pure golden goodness that reminded everyone to stay unstoppable, stay joyful, and stay golden with Malta Guinness.

