Entertainment Week Africa 2025 Kicks Off with Screenings, Runway Shows, and Industry Conversations

Entertainment Week Africa (EWA) is set to return from November 18 to 23, 2025, bringing together Africa’s creative community for six days of screenings, showcases, and conversations across Lagos. The continent’s most dynamic voices in film, fashion, and comedy will take center stage at this year’s edition, alongside a broader lineup of music performances, innovation showcases, and creative industry sessions.

An initiative of Livespot Foundation and produced by Livespot360, EWA continues to expand its impact as the continent’s most inclusive platform for storytelling and collaboration. Building on the success of last year’s film-centered programming, which featured exclusive premieres and masterclasses with Funke Akindele and Emmy-nominated cinematographer Nausheen Dadabhoy, this year’s edition promises a richer experience for audiences and industry professionals alike.

Spotlight Events for Film and Entertainment Lovers

FILM SCREENINGS

The EWA Content Festival brings audiences face-to-face with stories that define African cinema today.

The Herd — Wednesday, November 19

Watch how Gosi, handles his wife’s cancer and the drastic turn when he’s kidnapped with his newlywed friends on their way back to the hotel.

Chronicles of Afrobeats — Thursday, November 20

Be a part of the private screening for Chronicles of Afrobeats

Dust To Dreams — Friday, November 22

Get a pass to the private screening to Dust to Dreams

JOKES N JOLLOF – THE COMEDY SHOW

Wednesday, November 19

Get ready for a spicy night of roasts, rivalry, and raw Naija humour at Jokes n Jollof, the flagship experience of EWA’s Comedy Café. This comedy showdown brings together top comedians and viral skitmakers in a high-energy mix of stand-up, improv, satire, and freestyle.

CALL FOR COMEDIANS: TALK YOUR WAY TO THE EWA STAGE

EWA is inviting emerging comedians to audition for a chance to perform at Jokes N Jollof. Get scouted by SLK at the JJC Comedy Auditions, holding Tuesday, November 12, 2025, at Johnny Rockets, Victoria Island, Lagos.

One winner will receive ₦1 million and a spotlight performance on the EWA main stage.

THE RUNWAY COTERIE – A FASHION SHOW EXPERIENCE

Fashion Show experience

Thursday, November 20

Experience EWA’s signature fashion experience, showing a curated collection of the finest African designers.

Beyond entertainment, EWA continues to drive conversations on opportunity and growth through initiatives like the Creative Job Fair, Deal Room, and Hackathons. These programs provide emerging talent with direct access to recruiters, investors, and industry leaders.

“Entertainment Week Africa is where Africa’s stories meet the world,” said Deola Art Alade, Founder of Livespot360 and EWA Convener. “This year, we’re expanding the canvas for creatives across film, comedy, and fashion while strengthening the ecosystem that sustains them.”

About Entertainment Week Africa (EWA)



Entertainment Week Africa (EWA) is the continent’s leading platform celebrating the business and culture of entertainment. With over 53,000+ attendees, 240+ speakers, and 313M digital reach, EWA is one of Africa’s largest multi-sector creative summits, bringing together visionaries across film, music, tech, fashion, and culture for 5 days of immersive programming, live performances, and transformative dialogue. Through its flagship events, including the SoundLab, Music Market, and other creative residencies, EWA connects Africa’s creative innovators with global industry players across music, film, fashion, and technology.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Entertainment Week Africa