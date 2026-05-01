Connect with us

News

Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber NICCI Rallies Community in Mental Health Walk

Beauty News Promotions

PIXIE GIRL GLOBAL: A New Era of Beauty & Confidence

News Scoop

Voter Transfer, New Cards & Correction: Everything You Need to Know Before the August 30 Deadline

News Scoop

Romuald Wadagni Wins Benin’s 2026 Presidential Election in a Landslide

Music News Scoop

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Sade Adu to Be Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Inspired News Scoop Tech

From 25,000 mph to Splashdown: How the Artemis II Crew Landed Back on Earth

News Scoop

Pope Leo XIV Begins Historic Africa Tour with First-Ever Visit to Algeria

Events News Promotions

Malta Guinness Appoints Enioluwa and Rachael Okonkwo as Brand Ambassadors After “Every Side Of You” Launch

Events News Promotions

Amstel Malta Hosts Easter Village Experience Across Aba, Awka and Enugu

News Scoop

NASA’s Artemis II Crew Captures Stunning Images of Earth from Space

News

Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber NICCI Rallies Community in Mental Health Walk

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) is proud to present the Mental Health Walk 2026, an initiative dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, well-being, and community connection. In today’s fast-paced world, mental health remains a critical yet often overlooked aspect of overall well-being. This walk is designed to create a safe and engaging space for individuals, professionals, and organizations to come together, raise awareness, and encourage open conversations around mental health. The NICCI Mental Health Walk goes beyond physical activity – it is a movement aimed at fostering support, reducing stigma, and inspiring a culture of care within our communities. Participants will enjoy a refreshing morning walk, meaningful interactions, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about mental wellness and social impact. We invite members of the public, corporate organizations, and stakeholders to join us in taking a step towards a healthier, more supportive society. Date: May 2, 2026 Time: 7:00 AM Location: The Crescendo, Olatayo Kilaso Drive, Lagoon District, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Participants are encouraged to secure the official Mental Health Walk T-shirt and cap, as part of the experience and to show solidarity for the cause via 08081179521 or 07070504511.
This post is published as part of BellaNaija‘s commitment to community development and wellbeing
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php