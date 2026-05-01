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Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber NICCI Rallies Community in Mental Health Walk
The Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI) is proud to present the Mental Health Walk 2026, an initiative dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, well-being, and community connection. In today’s fast-paced world, mental health remains a critical yet often overlooked aspect of overall well-being. This walk is designed to create a safe and engaging space for individuals, professionals, and organizations to come together, raise awareness, and encourage open conversations around mental health. The NICCI Mental Health Walk goes beyond physical activity – it is a movement aimed at fostering support, reducing stigma, and inspiring a culture of care within our communities. Participants will enjoy a refreshing morning walk, meaningful interactions, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about mental wellness and social impact. We invite members of the public, corporate organizations, and stakeholders to join us in taking a step towards a healthier, more supportive society. Date: May 2, 2026 Time: 7:00 AM Location: The Crescendo, Olatayo Kilaso Drive, Lagoon District, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Participants are encouraged to secure the official Mental Health Walk T-shirt and cap, as part of the experience and to show solidarity for the cause via 08081179521 or 07070504511.
This post is published as part of BellaNaija‘s commitment to community development and wellbeing
This post is published as part of BellaNaija‘s commitment to community development and wellbeing