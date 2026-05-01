Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber NICCI Rallies Community in Mental Health Walk

Theis proud to present the, an initiative dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, well-being, and community connection. In today’s fast-paced world, mental health remains a critical yet often overlooked aspect of overall well-being. This walk is designed to create a safe and engaging space for individuals, professionals, and organizations to come together, raise awareness, and encourage open conversations around mental health. The NICCI Mental Health Walk goes beyond physical activity – it is a movement aimed at fostering support, reducing stigma, and inspiring a culture of care within our communities. Participants will enjoy a refreshing morning walk, meaningful interactions, and the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about mental wellness and social impact. We invite members of the public, corporate organizations, and stakeholders to join us in taking a step towards a healthier, more supportive society.: May 2, 2026: 7:00 AM: The Crescendo, Olatayo Kilaso Drive, Lagoon District, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Participants are encouraged to secure the official Mental Health Walk T-shirt and cap, as part of the experience and to show solidarity for the cause via 08081179521 or 07070504511.