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The Singleton Set to Bring Its Signature Escape Experience to the 2026 AMVCA

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The Singleton Set to Bring Its Signature Escape Experience to the 2026 AMVCA

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Premium single malt Scotch whisky brand, The Singleton, has announced its participation in the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), taking place on May 9, 2026. Renowned for its appreciation of craftsmanship and character, The Singleton is set to play a defining role in celebrating the authenticity of storytelling in African cinema.

As part of its involvement, The Singleton will sponsor the Best Documentary Award, a category that recognizes some of the most compelling, authentic, and thought-provoking stories across Africa. The sponsorship reflects the brand’s alignment with intentional storytelling that requires time and effort. 

To further elevate the AMVCA experience, The Singleton will introduce the ‘Escape Pod’, an exclusive lounge that offers guests a moment to step away, reset, and unwind in a more intimate setting. The Escape Pod is drawn from The Singleton Escapes, a series of curated gatherings the brand has hosted in Lagos since 2024, built on the art of slowing down and being fully present in the moment. 

Commenting on the announcement, Ifeoma Agu, Group Head of Culture, Influencers and Advocacy, Diageo South, West and Central Africa, said:

“African cinema has never been more visible, and the stories driving that visibility are rooted in real people, real places, and real experiences. And yet the most powerful stories are never the loudest in the room; they are made up of the moments that linger, moments that find you quietly long after the night is over. That is what African documentary filmmaking does at its best, and that is the space The Singleton has always occupied. The Escape Pod is our invitation to step away from the excitement of the evening and truly savour the moments, the journey, the growth and the applause.”

The 2026 AMVCA brings together leading filmmakers, actors, and industry stakeholders from across the continent, and remains Africa’s foremost platform for recognising excellence in film and television. 

Through this sponsorship, The Singleton aims to contribute to greater recognition for documentary filmmakers and the vital role they play in shaping narratives and preserving culture. The brand’s participation forms part of Diageo Nigeria’s commitment to placing its premium brands at the centre of Africa’s most defining cultural moments.

ABOUT THE SINGLETON 

The Singleton is a premium single malt Scotch whisky, crafted with a commitment to quality, patience, and character. Known for its smooth and rich profile, the brand celebrates the art of slow craftsmanship and invites consumers to savour meaningful moments and exceptional stories.

 

ABOUT THE AMVCA 

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award has celebrated African film and television excellence since 2013, with broadcasts to audiences in more than 50 countries. With over 400 awards presented to date, it remains the continent’s most authoritative stage for recognizing creative talent.

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