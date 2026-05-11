MODEMEN At 20: A Milestone In African Men’s Lifestyle, Media And Cultural Influence



MODEMEN, Nigeria’s premier men’s lifestyle magazine, marks over two decades of influence in style, culture, leadership, and contemporary African masculinity. Established for the modern African man, MODEMEN has evolved into a leading editorial platform speaking to an ambitious, globally conscious audience shaping business, culture, and society across Nigeria and the diaspora.



Through premium storytelling, iconic cover personalities, and consistent cultural relevance, the brand has positioned itself as a trusted bridge between influential men and premium global brands.



BLACKNIGHT20 LAGOS EDITION DELIVERS A DEFINING ANNIVERSARY MOMENT



The Lagos edition of MODEMEN’s 20th anniversary celebration, BlackNight20, held on April 19 at The Wheatbaker Hotel, delivered an evening defined by elegance, intimacy, and cultural depth, reinforcing the brand’s two-decade legacy of shaping modern African identity.



Following a successful opening chapter in Abuja, the Lagos edition continued the anniversary trilogy with a refined experience that further elevated anticipation for its global finale.



The exclusive dinner was chaired by Dr. Dakuku Peterside, bringing together 80 carefully selected guests from the highest tiers of business, fashion, media, governance, and entertainment.



The evening was hosted by Frank Edoho and Stella Damasus, whose refined presence set the tone for a seamless and engaging experience.



Performances by D’win and Nova Rei added depth and atmosphere, delivering a curated musical experience that complemented the tone of the evening.



Notable attendees included Dr. Odunaike, Hamilton Esi, Col. Felix Alaita, Kemi Elegbede, Iyanya, Eyinna Nwigwe, Noble Igwe, and Dr. Moses Gali, alongside other influential figures across Nigeria’s creative and business ecosystem.



Guests received curated luxury gift packages featuring products from Dove and TheShankstar, alongside copies of Scattered Minds, reflecting MODEMEN’s continued interest in lifestyle, wellness, and social awareness narratives.



The Lagos edition of BlackNight20 further reinforces MODEMEN’s position as a leading voice in African men’s lifestyle publishing and cultural storytelling.



The anniversary journey now moves toward its grand finale in London on May 2, 2026, bringing the trilogy to a global close and marking a new chapter in the brand’s international expansion.



As part of its next phase of growth, MODEMEN announces a strategic expansion into media production, public relations, and brand communications consulting.



This evolution reflects the brand’s long-standing role as a cultural curator and positions MODEMEN as more than a publication, but a full-scale media and influence platform.



About MODEMEN Magazine



MODEMEN is Nigeria’s leading men’s lifestyle publication, focused on fashion, leadership, culture, business, and contemporary African identity. For over 20 years, the brand has shaped conversations around modern masculinity while connecting influential audiences with premium global and African brands.

Sponsored Content