Toke Makinwa Just Became a Mum! Meet Baby Yakira Eliana

Toke Makinwa is officially a mum!
This happy, sweet news of Toke Makinwa announcing, just this Thursday morning, that her baby girl has arrived is hands down the cutest thing you’ll see on your feed today. And she’s got the most beautiful names you can think of too. Yakira Eliana, Olakitan, Iyanuoluwa, Ikeoluwa and Adunola.

As Toke revealed, the first name, Yakira Eliana, of Hebrew origin, means “My precious, beloved one—my God has answered.”

She went even deeper with the meaning, describing the name as one that carries both emotional and spiritual weight:

A name that speaks of deep love and divine blessing—a treasured child, dearly loved, whose arrival is the fulfilment of a heartfelt prayer. Yakira means you are cherished beyond measure, of great worth and value. Eliana means you are the living proof that God hears and answers.

It’s been such a beautiful journey for Toke, who first announced her pregnancy with a stunning, grand-themed video just weeks ago. That was followed by a baby shower where she revealed she was expecting a girl, plus more glowing baby bump photos and fun videos of her enjoying every moment of the journey.

Now, that story has reached its most heartwarming chapter. Sharing a carousel that included a close-up of her daughter’s tiny fingers wrapped around her thumb, Toke wrote:

I’m a Mommy… This is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being, my love. My purpose, my reason, my evidence. My heart overflows with so much gratitude. God heard, God answered. Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes, oh He heard my prayers.

See the adorable photos she shared below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

