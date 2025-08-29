Tiwa Savage Pours Heart & Soul Into New Album “This One Is Personal” | Listen

Connect with us

Tiwa Savage’s fourth studio album, “This One Is Personal,” is a 15-track journey of love, heartbreak, and healing, featuring collaborations with Skepta, Taves, and James Fauntleroy.
Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage/Instagram

Tiwa Savage has released her fourth studio album, “This One Is Personal,” a 15-track project that draws deeply from her own life. The body of work explores themes of love, heartbreak, faith, and renewal, presenting what she describes as her “most vulnerable” record to date.

“It’s the most vulnerable I’ve ever been on a record,” Savage told Apple Music. “Every single record resonates with an experience I’ve gone through. It took two years for me to do this record.”

Recorded in different parts of the world, the album feels like pages from her personal diary. Tiwa admits it came out of a difficult period in her life, but making it turned out to be “very therapeutic too.” The album keeps its guest list small—Skepta, Taves, and James Fauntleroy are the only featured artists—leaving room for Savage’s voice and storytelling to take the lead. Preceded by the singles “You4Me” and “On the Low” featuring Skepta, the project moves between stripped-back piano ballads, mid-tempo grooves, and raw, confessional songwriting.

Highlights include the piano-led “I’m Done”, the narrative-driven “10%”, and “You’re Not the First (You’re Just the Worst)”, which captures her unflinching honesty. On “Pray No More”, Savage reshapes expectations around prayer, while “Change” takes a more spiritual turn as she reflects on her relationship with God.

“You guys… my album is finally out  I honestly can’t put into words the emotions I’m feeling right now. This project is so close to my heart, and I poured every part of me into it. I just pray you receive it with the same love I created it with, she says on X announcing the album. 

Listen below

