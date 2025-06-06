Connect with us

From “Kele Kele” to “You4Me”: 5 Tiwa Savage Love Songs We’ll Always Play on Repeat

Tiwa Savage knows how to soundtrack your feels. These 5 love songs are sweet, romantic and impossible to skip.
Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tiwa Savage/Instagram

Tiwa Savage’s new release, “You4Me,” is a slow-burning love song that lingers long after the last note. It’s giving “call your lover at midnight” vibes. It’s warm, it’s honest, and it feels like the kind of track you play when the lights are low and you’ve stopped pretending to be chill.

But if you’ve been following Tiwa for a while, you know she’s been in her soft era long before we started calling it that. Her love songs sound good and they feel like actual moments. The first kiss. The fight you didn’t see coming. The part where you stay anyway.

So if “You4Me” is currently living in your head, here are five other Tiwa love songs to put on repeat.

Add them to your playlist for soft nights, long texts, and hearts doing the absolute most.

Somebody’s Son

Love Me, Love Me, Love Me

All Over

Kele Kele

Ma Lo featuring Wizkid and Spellz

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

