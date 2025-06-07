Wizkid’s Daughter Makes the Cutest Red Carpet Debut at His Tribeca Documentary Premiere

Connect with us

At the Tribeca premiere of “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” in New York Wizkid’s baby girl made a charming red carpet debut.

Avatar photo

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Wizkid/Instagram

Wizkid’s premiere of “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” at the Tribeca Film Festival was a convergence of music, cultural pride, personal milestones, and global resonance.

The documentary, a meditation on the artist’s rise from Lagos to global stardom, traces his journey to a sold-out show at London’s Tottenham Stadium. It situates Wizkid not just as a musician, but as a cultural vessel, carrying with him a legacy shaped by family, hometown loyalties, and the complexity of migration and fame. Featuring appearances from Femi AnikulapoKuti, Jada Pollock, Julie Adenuga, and others within Wizkid’s personal and professional circle, the documentary attempts to articulate what it means to represent a city like Lagos on the world stage.

While the documentary took fans behind the scenes of his rise from Lagos to global stages—including that unforgettable night at Tottenham Stadium—it was a sweet family moment on the red carpet that had everyone talking. This marked the first time Wizkid and Jada Pollock were stepping out publicly with their daughter, and it was as adorable as it gets.

Wizkid wore a white two-piece and cradled his baby girl, who twinned with him in the cutest white dress. Jada was all smiles in a pink-and-white tie-dye dress and red sunglasses. The three of them posed for photos, but it was Wizkid holding his daughter and sharing quiet little coos with her that truly melted hearts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

