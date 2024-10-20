It’s a Double Celebration for Jada Pollock – Her Birthday & A Baby Girl on the Way 💕

It’s a double celebration for Jada Pollock, as she marks her birthday alongside the excitement of her beautiful baby shower. The talent manager and entrepreneur took to social media to share heartfelt reflections on her life, motherhood, and the gratitude she feels as she prepares to welcome her third child, a baby girl, with superstar Wizkid.

Jada expressed deep gratitude to God for guiding her through life and blessing her with everything she’s ever desired.

“I sometimes have to pinch myself to fully grasp my reality. I used to dream of having a big family! It’s all I ever wanted!” she shared.

She also spoke fondly of her partner, Wizkid, calling him a supportive and loving father, while also appreciating the way he’s enabled her to pursue her dreams.

Jada went on to celebrate the incredible support system in her life—her “village”—which includes friends, family, and her sister, who has become her new muse.