Connect with us

Sweet Spot

It’s a Double Celebration for Jada Pollock - Her Birthday & A Baby Girl on the Way 💕

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened After Nkechi & Toye's Cute Encounter at a House Party

Beauty BN TV Style Sweet Spot

Adesua Etomi-Wellington 'Humbles' Pregnancy in Nigerian Brand, Rendoll — See the Lewk

Sweet Spot

We Absolutely Love These Stunning Photos of Mama Rainbow at 82

Sweet Spot

Celebrity Baby Announcements That Gave Us All The Feelings In 2024

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Love At First Sight To Love Forever! Enjoy Kristen & Darlington's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot

Adesua Etomi-Wellington Announces Baby No. 2 with a Stunning Maternity Shoot

Sweet Spot

Baby No. 2 on the Way! Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju Serves a Sweet Pregnancy Moment

Sweet Spot Weddings

Omotolani & Adetayo Found Love at a Wedding 2 Years Ago!

Scoop Sweet Spot

From 28 Housemates to 1 Winner! Kellyrae Wins the BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' Edition

Sweet Spot

It’s a Double Celebration for Jada Pollock – Her Birthday & A Baby Girl on the Way 💕

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

It’s a double celebration for Jada Pollock, as she marks her birthday alongside the excitement of her beautiful baby shower. The talent manager and entrepreneur took to social media to share heartfelt reflections on her life, motherhood, and the gratitude she feels as she prepares to welcome her third child, a baby girl, with superstar Wizkid.

Jada expressed deep gratitude to God for guiding her through life and blessing her with everything she’s ever desired.

“I sometimes have to pinch myself to fully grasp my reality. I used to dream of having a big family! It’s all I ever wanted!” she shared.

She also spoke fondly of her partner, Wizkid, calling him a supportive and loving father, while also appreciating the way he’s enabled her to pursue her dreams.

Jada went on to celebrate the incredible support system in her life—her “village”—which includes friends, family, and her sister, who has become her new muse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JADA ☄️ (@jada_p__)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php