Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

“God showed up and blessed us with another” - Wizkid’s Partner Jada Pollock confirms Pregnancy

Music

New EP: T-Classic - VOICENOTE

Music Scoop

Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Asake... Fireboy DML's "Playboy" Album Is Star-Studded

Music

New Music + Video: JAE5 feat. Dave & BNXN - Propeller

BN TV Music

Watch Adekunle Gold's Stellar Performance of "Catch Me If You Can"

Music Scoop

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" Album Is Out Now & the Perfect Start to the Weekend

Music Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: You Should Add Bryann's Songs to Your Playlist

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Laycon Gets Candid About His BBNaija Experience, Career & Fears on #WithChude

BN TV Music

New Video: Falz feat. Chiké - Knee Down

BN TV Music

You’ll Love Gyakie's Live Performance of "My Baby" on Glitch Africa

Music

“God showed up and blessed us with another” – Wizkid’s Partner Jada Pollock confirms Pregnancy

Published

4 hours ago

 on


Wizkid’s partner and manager, Jada Pollock has revealed she’s expecting baby number two.

The soon-to-be mom took to Instagram to share photos of her baby bump alongside soon-to-be big brother, Zion Balogun, indicating that the baby will arrive soon. Captioning the post, she wrote:

Here’s to the very next chapter. I know it’s about to be better than anything I could have ever wished for. Two beautiful children to brighten my days. Too NEVER make me want to give up. Too make me want to go HARDER and fight harder then I need too. Love deeper than I knew I could and give me even more of a perspective and purpose, then I could have foreseen for life. Just when we thought that we was blessed with one incredible human, GOD showed up again and blessed us with another. Feeling so grateful and blessed.

P.S – My out of office email will commence for 48hrs once I go into labor, then I’m back!!! Lol #SuperWoman #SuperMum LOADING!!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

A tailoring programme in a Kenyan village has helped a group of women find a new route to self-empowerment

Ask Sade About Trusts: Help! My Late Father’s Brother is About to Sell His Properties

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Purchase Apartments Close to Shopping Malls

BN Book Review: Tall Tales by Obi Echezona | Review by The BookLady NG

#BNCreativesCorner: Through Content Creation, Christian Obi (The Igbo Wolf) Lays Bare His Dreams and Utopia
css.php