“God showed up and blessed us with another” – Wizkid’s Partner Jada Pollock confirms Pregnancy



Wizkid’s partner and manager, Jada Pollock has revealed she’s expecting baby number two.

The soon-to-be mom took to Instagram to share photos of her baby bump alongside soon-to-be big brother, Zion Balogun, indicating that the baby will arrive soon. Captioning the post, she wrote:

Here’s to the very next chapter. I know it’s about to be better than anything I could have ever wished for. Two beautiful children to brighten my days. Too NEVER make me want to give up. Too make me want to go HARDER and fight harder then I need too. Love deeper than I knew I could and give me even more of a perspective and purpose, then I could have foreseen for life. Just when we thought that we was blessed with one incredible human, GOD showed up again and blessed us with another. Feeling so grateful and blessed.

P.S – My out of office email will commence for 48hrs once I go into labor, then I’m back!!! Lol #SuperWoman #SuperMum LOADING!!