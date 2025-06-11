Wizkid Pulled Up to Chanel’s Tribeca Dinner Looking Like the Global Icon He Is

After premiering his documentary “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” at the Tribeca Film Festival, Wizkid stepped out for the 18th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner, hosted by Chanel.

The night was all about lights, cameras and, of course, a little Chanel flair. Held in honour of the artists who created original works for this year’s festival award-winning filmmakers, the dinner drew in a star-studded crowd—including Blake Lively, Robert De Niro, Whitney Peak, Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola, and Wizkid himself.

His documentary offers a close-up look at the journey that’s taken him from the streets of Lagos to some of the biggest stages in the world—culminating in that unforgettable night at London’s Tottenham Stadium. More than just a film, “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” is a thoughtful look at identity, home, and what it means to carry the sound of a city across continents.

The film features appearances from Femi Anikulapo–Kuti, Jada Pollock, Julie Adenuga and others within Wizkid’s close circle, exploring the personal and professional relationships that have shaped him along the way. At its core, it’s a tribute to a career, and the roots and rhythms that continue to shape Wizkid’s global story.

Check out photos of Wizkid at the Tribeca Film Festival below.