Wizkid’s “Long Live Lagos” Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2025

The upcoming documentary follows Wizkid’s story and celebrates Lagos, with a premiere scheduled for Tribeca in June 2025.
3 hours ago

Photo Credit: Wizkid/Instagram

Wizkid is bringing Lagos to New York this June. His new documentary, “Long Live Lagos,” will premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from June 1 to 15.

Directed by Karam Gill and produced with Daniel Malikyar, the film shares a personal look at Wizkid’s story — from his early days in Surulere to performing on some of the world’s biggest stages. It reflects the energy of Lagos and the experiences that have shaped his sound and career.

Sharing a note on Instagram, Wizkid wrote: “We made this documentary when life got crazy for me. Playing Tottenham Hotspur Stadium while dealing with life! Glad I get to have my amazing fans and family on this journey with me. This is love! From a real place!”

Screening details are still to come, but the documentary is expected to be a key part of this year’s festival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG WIZ🦅 (@wizkidayo)

