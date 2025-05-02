Watch Kwate’s New Video for “Shout Out to My Ex”

Nigerian-American artist Kwate, also known as Cross David, has released a new single titled “Shout Out to My Ex.”

The track delivers a feel-good message for anyone ready to leave the past behind and start fresh. With steady rhythms and catchy lyrics, Kwate shares a story about moving forward and finding new energy after a breakup.

His vocals flow over a pop-inspired beat with Afro influences, bringing a sound that’s both lively and easy to move to. The song leans into confidence, personal growth, and the freedom that comes with letting go.

“Shout Out to My Ex” is more than just ending a relationship, it’s also about stepping into something better and feeling good while doing it.

Watch the video below: