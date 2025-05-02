Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Kwate’s New Video for "Shout Out to My Ex"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

BN TV Music

Shallipopi & Burna Boy Bring the “Minister of Enjoyment” Vibes in 'Laho II' Video

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rumi Carter’s Stage Debut Might Be the Sweetest Moment of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Yet

BN TV Music

Olamide & Wizkid’s 'Kai!' Is All Swagger, Rhythm & Late Night Vibes | Watch Video

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Unpack the Yoruba Roots of Sinners’ Smokestack Twins

BN TV Music

Watch Davido & Victoria Monét Turn Up the Heat in 'Offa Me' Video

BN TV Cuisine

These Jerk Turkey Wings Might Be the Best Thing You’ve Ever Baked

BN TV Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Maraji Is Expecting Baby No. 3 & Her Announcement Is the Funniest Yet

BN TV Cuisine

One Sauce, Endless Flavour! Meet Your New Favourite Kitchen Essential by Chef T

BN TV

Watch Kwate’s New Video for “Shout Out to My Ex”

Kwate celebrates moving on with “Shout Out to My Ex.”
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Kwate/Instagram

Nigerian-American artist Kwate, also known as Cross David, has released a new single titled “Shout Out to My Ex.”

The track delivers a feel-good message for anyone ready to leave the past behind and start fresh. With steady rhythms and catchy lyrics, Kwate shares a story about moving forward and finding new energy after a breakup.

His vocals flow over a pop-inspired beat with Afro influences, bringing a sound that’s both lively and easy to move to. The song leans into confidence, personal growth, and the freedom that comes with letting go.

“Shout Out to My Ex” is more than just ending a relationship, it’s also about stepping into something better and feeling good while doing it.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php