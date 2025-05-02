Wizkid in Luxe Streetwear & Olamide in a Bow Tie | See All the Looks from the “Kai” Video

If you’ve had “Kai” on repeat lately, these behind-the-scenes photos show just how that late-night vibe came together on set.

Shot on set, the photos give a closer look at Olamide and Wizkid’s cool energy and easy connection. In one frame, Olamide stands to the right in a black suit, white shirt, and bow tie, caught mid-gesture as if right in the middle of a smooth line.

Wizkid, on the other hand, keeps it laid-back in a hooded light brown-grey jacket and matching shorts. His white-soled sneakers add to the relaxed mood, and in one shot, he’s got his arm casually around Olamide — you can almost hear the laughter.

Another image captures them under soft lighting, sharing a quiet moment on set. It’s all simple, stylish, and right in step with the track’s feel.

Scroll down to check out the photos and step into the “Kai” mood.