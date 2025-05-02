Connect with us

Wizkid in Luxe Streetwear & Olamide in a Bow Tie | See All the Looks from the "Kai" Video

Qing Madi, Flavour, Director Pink & More Win at the 17th Headies Awards | See Full Winners' List

Burna Boy’s “Sweet Love” Is the Song You Send When Words Aren’t Enough

Wizkid’s "Long Live Lagos" Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2025

Watch Kwate’s New Video for "Shout Out to My Ex"

From Mohbad’s Tribute to Qing Madi’s Big Win | Here's What Went Down at the 2025 Headies

Burna Boy, Darkoo, Obongjayar & Mr Eazi to Feature on 'F1 The Movie' Soundtrack

Listen to Princess Wonda’s New Single 'No Yawa'

Skales’ "Shake Body” Is Having a Viral Revival | Thanks to Barcelona's Lamine Yamal

Shallipopi & Burna Boy Bring the “Minister of Enjoyment” Vibes in 'Laho II' Video

Wizkid and Olamide show up in style for “Kai,” captured in exclusive behind-the-scenes photos full of energy, fashion, and brotherhood.
Photo credit: Novographer/Instagram

If you’ve had “Kai” on repeat lately, these behind-the-scenes photos show just how that late-night vibe came together on set.

Shot on set, the photos give a closer look at Olamide and Wizkid’s cool energy and easy connection. In one frame, Olamide stands to the right in a black suit, white shirt, and bow tie, caught mid-gesture as if right in the middle of a smooth line.

Wizkid, on the other hand, keeps it laid-back in a hooded light brown-grey jacket and matching shorts. His white-soled sneakers add to the relaxed mood, and in one shot, he’s got his arm casually around Olamide — you can almost hear the laughter.

Another image captures them under soft lighting, sharing a quiet moment on set. It’s all simple, stylish, and right in step with the track’s feel.

Scroll down to check out the photos and step into the “Kai” mood.

 

