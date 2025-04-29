Olamide & Wizkid’s ‘Kai!’ Is All Swagger, Rhythm & Late Night Vibes | Watch Video

When was the last time you heard Olamide and Wizkid on a track together? It’s been a minute, right? Since songs like ‘Totori‘ and ‘For Example’ (remember that Kayswitch feature?), the duo has been quiet on the collab front. But they’re back, and they’ve brought the heat with a new track titled ‘Kai!’

‘Kai!’ is a feel-good, dance-ready tune packed with swagger, nightlife buzz, and cheeky flirtation. It’s all about enjoying the moment, living large, and being completely taken by a woman who has you at a loss for words — all you can say is ‘Kai!’

The lyrics set the mood for a late night out: admiring a confident beauty, moving to the rhythm, and soaking in the high life without stress. It’s playful, stylish, and smooth, with both Olamide and Wizkid showing off their usual charm.

The video, directed by Jyde Ajala, keeps things cool and unfussy. The artists groove to the music while dancers fill the space behind them. No fuss, just good vibes and rhythm.

Watch the video below.