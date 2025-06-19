Olamide Just Dropped His Album and It’s Giving Big Legacy Energy

Remember when Olamide and Wizkid dropped “Kai!” and had us vibing all week? That track was more than just a bop, it was a teaser. A clue that something major was on the horizon. And now, we finally have it.

Just two days ago, Olamide revealed the tracklist for his brand-new album, and it’s full of names we love. Seyi Vibez? Check. Young Jonn? Check. Asake, Dr. Dre, Muyeez — it’s a whole lineup. And yes, Wizkid and Seyi Vibez make not one, but two appearances each. Oh, and there’s a track that samples Lauryn Hill’s iconic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” Talk about a throwback with a twist.

The album is officially here, and it’s called “Olamide.” With 17 tracks, it takes us through his journey, from hustle to highs, and reminds us why he’s been in the game this long. Songs like “Kai” and “99” already had us hyped, but now there’s even more to dance to, vibe with, and reflect on.

Go on, press play. You’re going to want this on repeat.