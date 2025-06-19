Connect with us

Music

Olamide Just Dropped His Album and It’s Giving Big Legacy Energy

BN TV Music

Joeboy Releases the Rooftop Visuals for "Abena" Off His "Viva Lavida" Album

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Mr Eazi in Burgundy Velvet is the Whole Moment at the "F1: The Movie" Premiere

Music Scoop

Big Changes Ahead! The GRAMMYs Introduce Best Album Cover & Traditional Country Categories for 2026

Music

Olamide Taps Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake & More for His Star-Loaded 11th Album

BN TV Music

Davido & Omah Lay are Serving Romance and Rhythm in the “With You” Video

Music Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage Wore the Prettiest Pink Skirt & Had the Cutest Surprise Onstage

Music Scoop Style

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Wardrobe Is a High-Fashion Rodeo Dream

Music

Mayorkun Reclaims His Crown with "Still The Mayor" | Listen

Music

Ric Hassani’s Star-Studded "Lagos Lover Boy" Is a Love Story Worth Listening To

Music

Olamide Just Dropped His Album and It’s Giving Big Legacy Energy

Olamide is in his reflective era. His self-titled album is a confident, layered release about evolution, resilience and staying grounded while moving forward.
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Olamide/Instagram

Remember when Olamide and Wizkid dropped “Kai!” and had us vibing all week? That track was more than just a bop, it was a teaser. A clue that something major was on the horizon. And now, we finally have it.

Just two days ago, Olamide revealed the tracklist for his brand-new album, and it’s full of names we love. Seyi Vibez? Check. Young Jonn? Check. Asake, Dr. Dre, Muyeez — it’s a whole lineup. And yes, Wizkid and Seyi Vibez make not one, but two appearances each. Oh, and there’s a track that samples Lauryn Hill’s iconic “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” Talk about a throwback with a twist.

The album is officially here, and it’s called “Olamide.” With 17 tracks, it takes us through his journey, from hustle to highs, and reminds us why he’s been in the game this long. Songs like “Kai” and “99” already had us hyped, but now there’s even more to dance to, vibe with, and reflect on.

Go on, press play. You’re going to want this on repeat.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php