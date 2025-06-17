Olamide Taps Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake & More for His Star-Loaded 11th Album

Did someone say Olamide is dropping a new album soon? Because if that’s true, we’re absolutely thrilled, and it turns out, it is.

The music superstar is set to release his latest album on Thursday, 19th June, and the excitement is already building. Even better, he’s shared some updates ahead of the big day. First things first, the album is packed with 17 tracks in total. Now that’s a full feast.

Even more exciting is the lineup of collaborations. Afrobeats superstar Wizkid features on not one, but two tracks: “Kai” and “Billionaires Club.” Street-hop star Seyi Vibez also pulls double duty, appearing alongside Muyeez on “Free,” and again on “99,” an all-star anthem that brings together Young Jonn, Asake and Daecolm.

This new release marks Olamide’s 11th studio album, following “Unruly,” which dropped in August 2023. And guess what? It’s a self-titled album, simply “Olamide“

So what do we say now? Keep your ears to the ground. “Olamide” is coming.

See the tracklist below