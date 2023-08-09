Olamide Drops New Album “Unruly” featuring CKay, Asake, BNXN, Rema & Fireboy DML | Listen

Olamide has released his highly anticipated tenth studio album, titled “Unruly,” following his 2021 release, “UY Scuti.”

This latest album consists of 15 tracks and includes collaborations with well-known artists such as CKay, Asake, BNXN, Fireboy DML, and Rema. The production of “Unruly” showcases a roster of talented individuals, including Eskeez, Magicsticks, CKay, P. Prime, B Banks, and Alex Lustig.

Listen to the album below:

