Dance into the Weekend with Auzzy Snaz’s New Single “Kerewa”

35 mins ago

Afrobeats artist Auzzy Snaz is back with a fresh single, “Kerewa,” to get you moving. The track is a mix of Afrobeats with UK drill and Ivorian rhythms, creating a fresh and addictive sound you won’t want to miss.

“Kerewa” showcases Auzzy’s unique style and creative spontaneity. Describing the track, he shares, “The lyrics just flowed naturally from my spirit.”

The vibrant track celebrates the joy of dancing and living life to the fullest, while also paying homage to Zulezoo’s iconic 2000s hit. With a modern twist, Kerewa seamlessly bridges nostalgic vibes with today’s music scene.

Listen below:

