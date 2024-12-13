Connect with us

Listen to Rudeboy's New Single "Feelings" feat. Christopher Martin & Acetune

Runtown is Back! "Flow" is the Perfect Mix of Fun and Focus

Davido Glows on Man About Town Magazine with Skin Work by Bernicia Boateng | WATCH

Tiwa Savage Turns Up as a Big Spender in "Mega Money Mega" Video

Nathaniel Bassey’s "The River" Album is an Uplifting Worship Experience | Listen

Fuji Vibrations 2024: A High-Energy Celebration of Fuji Music’s Everlasting Family Bond

Doechii Blazed Through 'The Late Show' With Powerful Performance & Enthralling Hair Art

Rema is Going to Japan! Set to Headline the First-Ever Afrobeats Festival 'Afro Jam'

Blaqbonez Gets Real About His Next Album, Marriage & Living Unapologetically on #WithChude

Angelique Kidjo’s “Jerusalema” Performance at Notre Dame Keeps Giving Us Goosebumps

Listen to Rudeboy's New Single "Feelings" feat. Christopher Martin & Acetune

Published

39 mins ago

Published

39 mins ago

 on

For Rudeboy’s latest single, “Feelings,” he features Jamaican singer Christopher Martin and Acetune for a reggae-inspired track that’s all about love and connection.

In “Feelings,” Rudeboy delivers heartfelt lines like, “Baby girl your beauty is so divine, it’s amazing, love your energy, I like your style, girl you give me this feeling, something money can’t buy.” The song celebrates a deep and meaningful love that goes beyond material things.

Christopher Martin’s smooth reggae delivery adds a rich layer to the song, creating a beautiful harmony with Rudeboy’s vocals.

Listen to “Feelings” below:

 

 

