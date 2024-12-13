Listen to Rudeboy’s New Single “Feelings” feat. Christopher Martin & Acetune

For Rudeboy’s latest single, “Feelings,” he features Jamaican singer Christopher Martin and Acetune for a reggae-inspired track that’s all about love and connection.

In “Feelings,” Rudeboy delivers heartfelt lines like, “Baby girl your beauty is so divine, it’s amazing, love your energy, I like your style, girl you give me this feeling, something money can’t buy.” The song celebrates a deep and meaningful love that goes beyond material things.

Christopher Martin’s smooth reggae delivery adds a rich layer to the song, creating a beautiful harmony with Rudeboy’s vocals.

Listen to “Feelings” below: