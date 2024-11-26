Listen to Kolaboy’s New Single “Secure The Bag” feat. Rudeboy & Acetune

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Kolaboy is back with a brand new single, and it’s all but securing the bag. Titled “Secure The Bag,” the track is inspired by ambition and a deep yearning for comfort and peace of mind.

Featuring Rudeboy and Acetune, “Secure The Bag” showcases Kolaboy’s catchy hook, which motivates listeners while clearly emphasizing the desire for financial freedom. Through his lyrics, he reflects on the insecurities that arise from a lack of affluence.

Rudeboy’s verse brings wisdom born from years of experience, offering advice on the importance of investment and achieving a state of blissful peace. Acetune follows with heartfelt reflections on how financial success has shaped his life, as the song continues to echo its powerful mantra: “Secure The Bag.”

Listen to the track below:

