Asake, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy & Tyla Bag Nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards are almost here, and Afrobeats is taking the spotlight. Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, and Tyla are all competing for Top Afrobeats Artist.
Tems is nominated for Top Afrobeats Song with her track “Me & U.” She’s joined by Tyla, who makes a strong impression with three entries in the same category: “Water,” “Truth or Dare,” and “Jump,” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng.
This year’s show, hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, airs live on Fox on December 12 at 8 PM ET/PT and will also be available on Paramount+ and Fire TV Channels. It’s an exciting return to Fox, where the awards originally premiered in 1990.
Taylor Swift, the most decorated female artist in BBMA history, leads the nominations in 16 categories with 17 total entries, including Top Artist and Top Female Artist. Drake follows with eight nominations, including Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist, while Kendrick Lamar has eight nods, competing for Top Rap Artist alongside Metro Boomin and Future.
In the rap categories, Nicki Minaj and GloRilla represent the women, with Nicki landing multiple nominations, including Top Rap Touring Artist. SZA has six nominations, including Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist.
Beyoncé appears in country categories this year, with nominations for “Cowboy Carter” in Top Country Female Artist and Top Country Album. Other big names like The Weeknd, Brent Faiyaz, Doja Cat, and Chris Brown are also on the list.
It’s shaping up to be a night of unforgettable performances and wins. You can catch the highlights on Billboard’s website and social media pages.
Who are you rooting for this year?
See the full list of nominees across 72 categories:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Tommy Richman
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
Top Duo/Group
- blink-182
- Coldplay
- Fuerza Regida
- Linkin Park
- Stray Kids
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Drake
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
- Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
- Amy Allen
- Jack Antonoff
- Zach Bryan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
- Jack Antonoff
- Zach Bryan
- Daniel Nigro
- Finneas O’Connell
- Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Kendrick Lamar
- Taylor Swift
- Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doja Cat
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
- Morgan Wallen
Top Song Sales Artist
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Shaboozey
- Taylor Swift
- Teddy Swims
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Tommy Richman
- SZA
- Tyla
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Tommy Richman
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
- Muni Long
- SZA
- Tyla
Top R&B Touring Artist
- Chris Brown
- Bruno Mars
- Usher
Top Rap Artist
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Metro Boomin
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
- $uicideboy$
Top Country Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Post Malone
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
- Beyoncé
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Top Country Duo/Group
- Zac Brown Band
- The Red Clay Strays
- Treaty Oak Revival
Top Country Touring Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Luke Combs
Top Rock Artist
- Zach Bryan
- Hozier
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo/Group
- Good Neighbours
- Linkin Park
- The Red Clay Strays
Top Hard Rock Artist
- Bad Omens
- HARDY
- Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist
- Coldplay
- The Rolling Stones
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Junior H
- KAROL G
- Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
Top Latin Female Artist
- KAROL G
- Shakira
- Kali Uchis
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
- Bad Bunny
- KAROL G
- Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist
- ENHYPEN
- Jimin
- Jung Kook
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
- ENHYPEN
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Top Afrobeats Artist
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Beyoncé
- The Chainsmokers
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Calvin Harris
Top Christian Artist
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- Forrest Frank
- Brandon Lake
- Anne Wilson
Top Gospel Artist
- Kirk Franklin
- Maverick City Music
- Chandler Moore
- Naomi Raine
- CeCe Winans
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
- Drake, For All the Dogs
- Noah Kahan, Stick Season
- Taylor Swift, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department
Top Soundtrack
- Hazbin Hotel: Season One
- Trolls: Band Together
- Twisters: The Album
- Wish
- Wonka
Top R&B Album
- Chris Brown, 11:11
- Brent Faiyaz, Larger Than Life
- PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
- Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
- Tyla, Tyla
Top Rap Album
- 21 Savage, american dream
- Drake, For All the Dogs
- Future & Metro Boomin, WE DON’T TRUST YOU
- Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
- Rod Wave, Nostalgia
Top Country Album
- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
- Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
- Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
- Chris Stapleton, Higher
- Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album.
Top Rock Album
- Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene
- Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
- Hozier, Unheard (EP)
- Noah Kahan, Stick Season
- Dolly Parton, Rockstar
Top Hard Rock Album
- Bring Me The Horizon, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
- Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster
- HARDY, Quit!!
- Pearl Jam, Dark Matter
- Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden
Top Latin Album
- Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada
- Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo
- Junior H, $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II
- KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO (BICHOTA SEASON)
Top K-Pop Album
- ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
- Jung Kook, GOLDEN
- Stray Kids, ROCK-STAR
- Stray Kids, Ate: Mini Album
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- Charli XCX, BRAT
- Jungle, Volcano
- Odetari, XXIII SORROWS
- Troye Sivan, Something to Give Each Other
- John Summit, Comfort in Chaos
Top Christian Album
- Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?
- Forrest Frank, CHILD OF GOD
- Brandon Lake, COAT OF MANY COLORS
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
- Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life
Top Gospel Album
- Kirk Franklin, Father’s Day
- Koryn Hawthorne, On God
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
- CeCe Winans, More Than This
- Naomi Raine, Cover The Earth: Live in New York
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Streaming Song
- Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
- Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
- Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Radio Song
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
- Tate McRae, “Greedy”
- Taylor Swift, “Cruel Summer”
- Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”
Top Selling Song
- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
- Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You”
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
- Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Collaboration
- Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone “Fortnight”
- Morgan Wallen feat. ERNEST “Cowgirls”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
- Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
- Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
- Tate McRae “Greedy”
- Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”
- Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
- Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
- Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
- Tate McRae “Greedy”
- Taylor Swift “Cruel Summer”
- Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top R&B Song
- 4batz feat. Drake “act ii: date @ 8 (remix)”
- Muni Long “Made for Me”
- Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”
- SZA “Saturn”
- Tyla “Water”
Top Rap Song
- Doja Cat “Agora Hills”
- Doja Cat “Paint the Town Red”
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
- Jack Harlow “Lovin on Me”
- Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Top Country Song
- Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
- Dasha “Austin”
- Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
- Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Morgan Wallen “Thinkin’ Bout Me”
Top Rock Song
- Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”
- Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
- Djo “End of Beginning”
- Hozier “Too Sweet”
- Noah Kahan “Stick Season”
Top Hard Rock Song
- Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll “All My Life”
- Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible “Ronald”
- HARDY “Psycho”
- Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”
- Superheaven “Youngest Daughter”
Top Latin Song
- Bad Bunny “MONACO”
- Bad Bunny & Feid “PERRO NEGRO”
- FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”
- KAROL G & Peso Pluma “QLONA”
- Xavi “La Diabla”
Top Global K-Pop Song
- ILLIT “Magnetic”
- Jimin “Who”
- Jung Kook “Standing Next to You”
- Jung Kook feat. Jack Harlow “3D”
- LE SSERAFIM “Perfect Night”
Top Afrobeats Song
- Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachiii “Move”
- Tems “Me & U”
- Tyla “Truth or Dare”
- Tyla “Water”
- Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng “Jump”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- Dua Lipa “Houdini”
- Dua Lipa “Illusion”
- Kenya Grace “Strangers”
- Ariana Grande “yes, and?”
- Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
Top Christian Song
- Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore “Praise”
- Forrest Frank “GOOD DAY”
- Josiah Queen “The Prodigal”
- Seph Schlueter “Counting My Blessings”
- Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom & Davies “Take It All Back”
Top Gospel Song
- Koryn Hawthorne “Look at God”
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “God Problems”
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard “In the Room”
- Victor Thompson X Gunna feat. Ehis ‘D’ Greatest “THIS YEAR (Blessings)”
- CeCe Winans “That’s My King”