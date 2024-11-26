Giannis Antetokounmpo & Mariah Are Expecting Baby #4! See Their Beautiful Photos

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

39 mins ago

 on

The Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo family is growing, and it’s such a joy to see. The Nigerian-born Greek NBA star, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks, is married to Mariah, an American entrepreneur and former volleyball player. Together, they’re proud parents to two boys—Liam, 4, and Maverick, 3—and their daughter, Eva, 1. Now, the couple is getting ready to welcome baby number four into their team.

Giannis subtly shared the exciting news on Instagram with a carousel of photos featuring Mariah’s glowing baby bump. The snapshots capture the couple beaming with happiness as they enjoy a walk together. Giannis kept the caption simple and sweet, writing, “Livin’ life on beat 💖.”

The couple, who tied the knot just a few months ago in September, have always been open about wanting a big family. In fact, Mariah shared on Instagram Live last year that Giannis has been vocal about their plans: “We want a large family. I don’t think we’re done,” she said. “We’re definitely not done.”

Earlier this year, Giannis gave fans a glimpse into his roots with his documentary in collaboration with WhatsApp, “Ugo: A Homecoming Story.” The film follows Giannis on a journey back to Nigeria, the country of his birth, as he reconnects with family and embraces his multicultural heritage.

Scroll down to see more sweet pregnancy photos of the happy couple

