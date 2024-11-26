Connect with us

Career Inspired Scoop

Yomi Ṣode’s Debut Novel "The Interpreter" to Be Published by Viking

BN TV Career

Should Colleagues Be Friends? Bunmi & Dara Unpack Workplace Dynamics on Episode 5 of "Lifework By Design"

Career

#HerMoneyHerPower: BellaNaija Launches Aunty Bella Resource Guide to Address Women’s Economic Challenges

BN TV Career Inspired Living Style

Diamonds & Gold: Discover This African Jeweller's Journey from Family Legacy to Global Brand | BNS Exclusive | WATCH

BN TV Career Living Style

Gaining Economic Power Through Fashion Design: Veekee James Talks #HerMoneyHerPower

Career Inspired

BellaNaija, Funke Akindele & Burna Boy Make YNaija’s The 10/10 Powerlist

Career Inspired News Nollywood

Mo Abudu is the Only African on The Hollywood Reporter's "Most Powerful Women in International Television" 2024 List

BN TV Career Living

Get Into All Things Tech, Money & Economic Power with Miss Techy on #Her MoneyHerPower

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN TV Career Inspired

“Aspire for More!” Nelo Okeke’s Inspiring Message on #HerMoneyHerPower

Career

Yomi Ṣode’s Debut Novel “The Interpreter” to Be Published by Viking

Avatar photo

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Yomi Ṣode, the award-winning poet renowned for his evocative collection “Manorism,” is taking a bold leap into fiction with his debut novel, “The Interpreter.”

This exciting new work, merging supernatural elements with West African traditions, has been acquired for global publication by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House, through an exclusive submission by Salma Begum at Greyhound Literary Agency.

Yomi’s literary achievements have already made a mark. His 2022 poetry collection, “Manorism,” was nominated for the TS Eliot Prize and the Rathbones Folio Prize. The collection also inspired a stage adaptation performed at London’s Southbank Centre. A recipient of the Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellowship, Yomi was previously shortlisted for the Brunel International African Poetry Prize.

Speaking about his new venture, Yomi shared, “It’s an honour to join the Viking family and their incredible list of authors with my debut novel, The Interpreter. This story has been journeying with me for a while, and I hope readers will hold it close to their hearts.”

Viking publisher Isabel Wall praised Yomi’s work, saying, “I’ve long been an admirer of Yomi Ṣode’s work, both his poetry and his writing for the stage, so when the chance to publish his debut novel came along, I leapt at it. Yomi is a gifted storyteller whose bold and inventive writing illuminates and expands our understanding of the world in which we liveI’m thrilled to be bringing him to Viking with The Interpreter.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php