Yomi Ṣode’s Debut Novel “The Interpreter” to Be Published by Viking

Yomi Ṣode, the award-winning poet renowned for his evocative collection “Manorism,” is taking a bold leap into fiction with his debut novel, “The Interpreter.”

This exciting new work, merging supernatural elements with West African traditions, has been acquired for global publication by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House, through an exclusive submission by Salma Begum at Greyhound Literary Agency.

Yomi’s literary achievements have already made a mark. His 2022 poetry collection, “Manorism,” was nominated for the TS Eliot Prize and the Rathbones Folio Prize. The collection also inspired a stage adaptation performed at London’s Southbank Centre. A recipient of the Jerwood Compton Poetry Fellowship, Yomi was previously shortlisted for the Brunel International African Poetry Prize.

Speaking about his new venture, Yomi shared, “It’s an honour to join the Viking family and their incredible list of authors with my debut novel, The Interpreter. This story has been journeying with me for a while, and I hope readers will hold it close to their hearts.”

Viking publisher Isabel Wall praised Yomi’s work, saying, “I’ve long been an admirer of Yomi Ṣode’s work, both his poetry and his writing for the stage, so when the chance to publish his debut novel came along, I leapt at it. Yomi is a gifted storyteller whose bold and inventive writing illuminates and expands our understanding of the world in which we live. I’m thrilled to be bringing him to Viking with The Interpreter.