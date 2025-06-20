Wunmi Adelusi: How to Nurture Purpose-Led Relationships for Career Growth

Ever found yourself wondering how some people seem to have these impressive, high-profile networks? They appear to move effortlessly within circles of influence—politicians, CEOs, global leaders—and you wonder, “How do they even know each other?”

The truth is, these kinds of relationships aren’t built overnight. They’re not the result of some last-minute networking spree at fancy conferences. Most of the time, they were forged long before the spotlight, in seasons of shared struggle, aligned purpose, and mutual growth, sometimes years or even decades earlier.

A while ago, I remember hearing the former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, speak on Politics Today with Seun Okinbaloye, reflecting on his involvement in the fight for democracy in the 1990s. He recounted his role in managing opposition radios—Radio Freedom, Radio Democracy International, and Radio Kudirat—during the MKO Abiola movement. As he spoke, it became clear that many of his political allies today are people he’s known since those gritty, resistance-filled years.

In a similar vein, during Nigeria’s Democracy Day celebration this year, I was reminded of this truth. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his June 12, 2025, speech, spoke nostalgically about being one of the senators jailed for defying military rule when the Senate was shut down in 1993. These connections weren’t formed when they all held powerful titles—they were born in the trenches.

Now, this isn’t about politics. The principle here is how the best relationships are built before they are needed.

I once came across an old photo from the early ’90s: four young Nigerian men standing together. Today, we know them as titans of African banking—Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and the late Herbert Wigwe of Access Bank, and Segun Agbaje and the late Tayo Aderinokun of GTBank. That image was proof that they grew together, grounded in a shared vision and forged in commitment long before success arrived.

“Show me your friends and your network, show me what you’re working on now, and I’ll tell you where you’re headed.”

Purpose-Driven Connections in Everyday Moments

Just a few weeks ago, I attended the flagship store opening of a Nigerian ready-to-wear women’s brand. The ribbon was cut by the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole. During her remarks, she shared how she had been a loyal customer of the brand since her days as the Special Adviser for PEBEC.

Not too long ago, a friend told me about a senior colleague and mentor being nominated to lead a major regulatory institution in Nigeria.

These instances and experiences made me realise that the relationships that truly count are not built at the height of success. Those at the top are often wary of new connections because the motives behind them are harder to trust.

So, how do you build the right relationships?

Start by investing in value-based connections, not title-based ones. Seek alignment in values, vision, and integrity, not just influence. Relationships built on authenticity are more likely to endure and matter in seasons of transition. Sometimes we get too transactional in nurturing relationships, the we lose out on destiny-defining networks.

Don’t just network upwards. Some of the most valuable relationships I’ve built started with people whose titles I didn’t even know at the time. Later, I discovered their immense experience and wisdom, and they’ve become pillars of support in my journey.

Look at the story of David and Jonathan in the Bible. They connected at a heart level, with no awareness that David had been anointed to take Jonathan’s father’s place as king. Their bond, rooted in authenticity, endured even through adversity.

There are people around you today who may be inaccessible a few years from now, not because they’ve changed, but because their time and energy will be under heavier demand. Relating with people based on potential rather than position is not just wise but strategic.

So, as you grow in your career, don’t wait for the big moment to build meaningful connections. Nurture purpose-led relationships—those built on mutual respect, shared values, and long-term vision. They’re the ones that stand the test of time, open unexpected doors, and carry you farther than credentials ever could.