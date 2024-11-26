Oscars 2025: These Nine African Films Are in the Race for Best International Feature Film

This year, nine African countries are putting their cinematic artistry on the global stage by submitting films for the “Best International Feature Film” category at the 97th Academy Awards. From Algeria to Nigeria, Kenya to Morocco, these submissions reflect the rich diversity and storytelling brilliance of African cinema. With entries also from Tunisia, Cameroon, Senegal, South Africa, and Egypt, the competition highlights an exciting year for African narratives.

Last year, while no African film made it to the final nominations, two films reached the 15-film shortlist. The only African nominee this decade remains “The Man Who Sold His Skin” by Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania. The last time an African film won the award was in 2005, when South Africa’s classic “Tsotsi” directed by Gavin Hood, took home the Best Foreign Language Film award.

The 97th Oscars will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will be broadcast live to over 200 territories.

Here are the nine African films vying for a place on the shortlist, set to be announced on December 17:

Nigeria: “Mai Martaba” – Directed by Prince Daniel Aboki

Shot on location in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria, “Mai Martaba” tells the story of a kingdom that thrived through the Trans-Saharan trade, only to be disrupted by internal power struggles among the ruling clan. The film had its theatrical release in Nigeria and was also selected for the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam.

Cameroon: “Kismet” – Directed by Ngang Romanus

“Kismet” is inspired by a true story and follows Wambo (Nora Lum), a Christian woman who challenges societal expectations by falling in love with Ibrahim (Nsoh Piapense), a Muslim man. Their relationship deepens against the backdrop of community tensions, land disputes, and an arranged marriage. As their love grows, Wambo finds herself caught in the middle, trying to mediate between conflicting sides of her community who struggle to find common ground.

Egypt: “Flight 404” – Directed by Hani Khalifa

In “Flight 404,” Ghada (Mona Zaki) is just days away from her pilgrimage to The Holy Land when she suddenly faces a financial crisis: her mother needs emergency surgery. Despite her deep commitment to her faith, Ghada must confront her troubled past to come up with the money. The film was a box office success in Egypt and several countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and it also had a theatrical release in Europe and the U.S.

Kenya: “Nawi” – Directed by Vallentine Chelluget and Apuu Mourine, and the second feature film by Kevin Schmutzler

“Nawi“ tells the story of 13-year-old girl, who fights for her dream of continuing her education despite her father’s plan to marry her off to an older man in exchange for a herd of goats. The film explores the struggle between tradition and personal ambition, as Nawi defies family expectations to follow her own path.

Morocco: “Everybody Loves Touda” – Directed by Nabil Ayouch

In “Everybody Loves Touda,” the story centres on Touda (Nisrin Erradi), a young singer with big dreams of becoming a folk music star. Determined to provide a better future for her deaf and mute son, she hopes to earn enough money to send him to a special needs school. Touda moves to Casablanca, chasing her ambition of making it as a star in the big city.

Senegal: “Dahomey” – Directed by Mati Diop

“Dahomey“ explores the return of 26 treasures to Cotonou, the capital of Benin Republic, highlighting the ongoing call for restitution from former colonial powers. The narrative, partly voiced by one of the looted artefacts, portrays the joyous celebrations that erupted in Cotonou as the treasures were welcomed back home.

South Africa: “Old Righteous Blues” – Directed by Muneera Sallies

Set in South Africa’s Western Cape, “Old Righteous Blues“ centres on Hantjie, a member of a Christmas choir with dreams of becoming the drum major and reviving the group’s former glory. However, his plans meet resistance from the older members, and matters become even trickier when he develops feelings for Risi, the daughter of a rival choir leader. This romantic tale also highlights the rich cultural tradition of Christmas choirs in the Western Cape.

Tunisia: “Take My Breath”- Directed by Nada Mezni Hafaiedh

“Take My Breath“ features Amina Ben Ismail as Shams, a 23-year-old seamstress who has spent her life concealing her intersex identity. When her secret is revealed, she faces rejection from society and loses the love of her life. Seeking solace, Shams turns to her lover’s enigmatic cousin, embarking on a deeply personal journey to fully embrace and understand her identity.

Algeria: “Algiers” – Chakib Taleb-Bendiab

Chakib Taleb-Bendiab’s mystery thriller, “Algiers,” begins with the disappearance of a young girl, throwing the city into a state of alarm. Psychiatrist Dr. Dounia Assam (Meriem Medjkane) works with a police inspector to unravel the case, uncovering hidden truths linked to the city’s past along the way.